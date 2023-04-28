Why did wrestling fans call out former WWE commentator Jim Ross on social media?

Jim Ross was the voice of WWE for more than two decades. The veteran commentator provided his iconic voice for thousands of matches in World Wrestling Entertainment. Ross also used to call Torrie Wilson’s matches in WWE.

Jim Ross recently caught the attention of fans with his social media activities. The WWE Hall of Famer was caught retweeting an NFSW video of Torrie Wilson on the internet. Fans were quick to call out the veteran over his move. Having said that, good ol’ JR remains unapologetic over what he can and cannot do on social media.

The clip in question was shared by Torrie Wilson herself. The former SmackDown superstar apparently wanted to bring some joy to the internet wrestling community. As of this writing, the 47-year-old has not acknowledged JR’s reaction to the video.

Torrie Wilson appeared on The Jim Ross Report in 2019. The two reflected on their time in WWE and also talked about the overall pro wrestling industry during that interview. Jim Ross and Torrie certainly have a great relationship despite what some fans would like to suggest.

Jim Ross provides his take on The Kat’s WWE exit

Ross spent more than two decades in WWE. So, it is safe to assume that JR knows Vince McMahon’s way of doing things as well as his interactions with employees. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the ouster of Stacy Karter (aka The Kat) during a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast.

For those unaware, Karter had a short-lived stint with WWE during the Attitude Era. She was fired from the promotion due to her alleged attitude problems. Her ouster led Jerry Lawler, who was married to her at the time, to stage a walkout in protest.

Ross said Vince McMahon didn’t make the right decision to fire The Kat. “I didn’t like the assignment. I thought we made the wrong decision there,” he said. The veteran commentator said WWE could’ve ask her to fix her attitude instead of completely removing her from the roster.

Ross is currently signed to AEW as a commentator and an analyst.

Do you think Vince McMahon made the right decision to fire The Kat? Let us know in the comments!

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes