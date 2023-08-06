Why is WWE continuing The Bloodline saga beyond SummerSlam? Future direction explored

The Bloodline Saga was supposed to end at SummerSlam 2023, at least, that's what the WWE Universe believed. However, WWE pulled off a swerve that no one thought was possible, and the fans have since been in disbelief.

At SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso almost pinned Roman Reigns when a mystery man pulled him out of the ring. The person in disguise revealed himself to be Jimmy Uso. The crowd didn't know how to react to the development, especially considering Jey challenged Reigns after The Tribal Chief's assault hospitalized Jimmy.

The Bloodline saga has been an extremely well-written storyline thus far. However, some fans may think the angle is being unnecessarily dragged on following SummerSlam 2023.

After The Usos left the faction, Reigns only had Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman on his side. But The Tribal Chief mistakenly speared Sikoa while attempting to deliver the move on Jey. This angered The Enforcer, and he refused to help The Tribal Chief later. He was seemingly expecting an apology from Reigns for his actions.

Commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves highlighted that there's a chance Solo Sikoa wasn't willing to help Reigns until he received his due respect. Keeping Sikoa's frustration with The Tribal Chief in mind, the saga can lead to a massive feud between the two stablemates.

The abovementioned angle could fuel the rumor that WWE was allegedly working on a creative direction where The Enforcer dethroned The Tribal Chief. On the other hand, Jimmy Uso's heel turn will allow the creative to build a rivalry between The Usos. It can lead to a dream match between the two twins on a big stage like WrestleMania.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion praises The Bloodline storyline

The Bloodline saga has impressed several fans and pro wrestlers in recent years. While viewers have been amazed at WWE's compelling creative direction for the group, individuals from the pro wrestling industry have thoroughly admired the performance of The Bloodline members.

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens showered praise upon the members of The Bloodline during an interview with Toronto Sun.

"That whole story, everybody talks about it as something incredibly special, and it certainly is, the story is great, but it wouldn’t have been as great if it wasn't for the players and the players being great. Man, Sami Zayn and The Usos and Roman and Solo and Paul Heyman and everybody involved in that story, fantastic players, fantastic performers.”

Only time will tell what lies ahead for the faction, but if the WWE creative team maintains the standards they've set for the storyline, fans must be in for a treat.

