Why are WWE fans clamoring for Solo Sikoa to attack Roman Reigns? Finding the reason

Roman Reigns is counting on Solo Sikoa to accomplish the unthinkable at WWE Night of Champions. The idea of 'Roman four belts' has intrigued fans on social media, besides the fact that Sikoa could secure his first title on the main roster. Yet, conspiracy theorists believe a massive betrayal is in store for the main event.

On last Friday's SmackDown episode, Reigns berated The Usos for not sticking to the plan. This was a week after he cited Jimmy and Jey as 'the problem,' which may not have sat well with Sikoa. After expressing his frustration, Reigns tried to exit the ring but bumped into The Enforcer, almost apologizing in the process.

WWE fans believe that Roman Reigns fears his Enforcer because he has assisted him many times in crucial matches and thus cannot get on his bad side. Sikoa has also quietly suffered the mismanagement of The Usos. He is a time bomb that could be triggered at Night of Champions if Reigns continues to get on his nerves.

Twitter fans are already discussing the prospect of Solo Sikoa turning against Roman Reigns at Night of Champions. Check out some of the tweets below:

🔥 ❌  GOAT GOD  🔥 ❌ #HayterSZN (-_•) @GOATGOD_1000



Usos and Solo Sikoa Leaving Roman Reigns Is Gonna Feel Even Much Sweeter. I’m Here For The Downfall Of The Bloodline. It’s About Time Anyway.Usos and Solo Sikoa Leaving Roman Reigns Is Gonna Feel Even Much Sweeter. I’m Here For The Downfall Of The Bloodline. It’s About Time Anyway.🔥Usos and Solo Sikoa Leaving Roman Reigns Is Gonna Feel Even Much Sweeter.💯 https://t.co/bVGX0SUoZO

Zyn @AbdelAB04132718 @ProWFinesse That Samoan spike is gonna feel so good one day @ProWFinesse That Samoan spike is gonna feel so good one day

Tshiamo Mogagabe @THETshiamoMogg1 @patricktheheel I want Solo to destroy all the other members of The Bloodline even Paul Heyman then take the titles from Roman becoming the ultimate monster. Solo is WWE's second shot of fixing where they failed with Umaga & Yokozuna. He's a hybrid of both dudes. Which is awesome. @patricktheheel I want Solo to destroy all the other members of The Bloodline even Paul Heyman then take the titles from Roman becoming the ultimate monster. Solo is WWE's second shot of fixing where they failed with Umaga & Yokozuna. He's a hybrid of both dudes. Which is awesome.

Harlem Don 💬 @Uly_DaDon



-NEXT WEEK-

Michael Cole: It's Solo Sikoa next, coming to tell us why he did it.



-Solo Sikoa solo segment-

"I DID IT FOR THE ROCK!"



*The Rock's music hits and Roman vs The Rock is set up* @ProWFinesse *Solo Sikoa hits Roman with the Samoan Spike*-NEXT WEEK-Michael Cole: It's Solo Sikoa next, coming to tell us why he did it.-Solo Sikoa solo segment-"I DID IT FOR THE ROCK!"*The Rock's music hits and Roman vs The Rock is set up* @ProWFinesse *Solo Sikoa hits Roman with the Samoan Spike*-NEXT WEEK-Michael Cole: It's Solo Sikoa next, coming to tell us why he did it.-Solo Sikoa solo segment-"I DID IT FOR THE ROCK!"*The Rock's music hits and Roman vs The Rock is set up*

𝕾𝖓𝖔❌𝖜𝖜𝖞 @Snowwy_Pill_ This What Solo Sikoa Going To Do To Roman When He Eventually Gets Tired Of His BS. 🤣🤣 This What Solo Sikoa Going To Do To Roman When He Eventually Gets Tired Of His BS. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/cJ0ZCVVRYc

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel It’s going to be next level once Solo Sikoa spikes Roman Reigns It’s going to be next level once Solo Sikoa spikes Roman Reigns https://t.co/bL5JPtDCYm

If Solo Sikoa attacks Roman Reigns, it won't officially end The Bloodline. Jimmy and Jey will need to pick a side. Also, it is bound to change the rumored plans heading into the summer, as Reigns and Sikoa could settle their differences inside the ring instead of joining forces.

How can Solo Sikoa turn against Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions?

If WWE is planning a surreal babyface turn for Sikoa, it will likely occur after a defeat against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The Tribal Chief relentlessly called out Zayn's shortcomings after losing to John Cena and Kevin Owens last year. A similar event could pan out at Night of Champions when Sikoa takes the pin, only to lambast Roman's chidings.

A happy ending is also possible for The Bloodline. Instead of a betrayal scenario, WWE could book the prolific tag team to win. This will set up their rumored showdown against The Usos. However, to keep the implosion storyline moving, The Tribal Chief may express discontent at The Enforcer's abilities following the showdown.

