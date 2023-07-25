Why doesn't WWE push Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's on-screen romance? Looking at potential reason

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been making waves as one of the most popular on-screen couples in WWE. They have been inseparable as Ripley always has her Dom Dom's back, and the two make appearances together.

However, WWE has never quite pushed their on-screen romance, even when fans have perceived it as such on social media. Their on-screen romance has remained more of an understated aspect of their pairing, with the company going the stable route to push the duo.

It's possible the promotion has never hyped the on-screen romance due to their personal lives. Currently, Rhea Ripley is in a relationship with former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Buddy Matthews. On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Marie Juliette.

The mutual respect for their real-life relationships has probably prevented WWE from working on creative directions that require Ripley and Mysterio to play out romantic situations.

Rhea Ripley didn't think her on-screen romance with Dominik Mysterio would work

Prior to The Judgment Day becoming the hottest commodity in WWE, Rhea Ripley was unsure if this would even work.

Her primary concern was if Dominik Mysterio and she would be able to showcase chemistry at all. She opened up about it during an interview with Michael Fairman.

"I never thought that it would work, and I don't think Dom thought it would work either, especially because we barely really talked beforehand. It was just like a 'hi' 'bye.' Yeah, I mean, we just said 'hello' and 'how are you?' And that's about it. But like being a part of the women's division, I'm so far away from the men's division. But now, I'm a part of The Judgment Day, so I'm more in it with them. So, I get to make all these new friends.”

Currently, Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, while Dominik Mysterio is the NXT North American Champion. It remains to be seen what is in store for the duo in the near future.

