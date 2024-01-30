Why was WWE's most hyped star not in the Men's Royal Rumble match? Possible reason explored

WWE Men's Royal Rumble match saw 30 participants battle it out for an opportunity to earn a spot at WrestleMania spot. While Cody Rhodes won, there were a few other stars whom fans were rooting for to see in action in the match.

It is not a rare sight to have women in the men's matches and vice versa, which is something R-Truth ended up doing. Over the years, some of WWE's toughest women have been bold to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match. And many anticipated seeing one of their favorites, Rhea Ripley possibly adding her name to the list of fearless female superstars to do so.

The Women's World Champion was present backstage for the event but did not have any matches. All of her fellow Judgment Day members - Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh competed in the battle royal. McDonagh was eliminated barely after he stepped foot in the ring, making it the shortest elimination of the event with three seconds. The Archer of Infamy entered the match later, he furiously threw R-Truth out of the ring for his antics.

With the tension among the members of the group, Rhea Ripley might have had a strong reason for staying away from the match. She could have been keeping an eye on how her teammates fared, especially Priest.

On the upcoming edition of RAW, the group could get together to decide how to deal with the R-Truth situation. The Eradicator might even highlight her disdain at them not being able to even reach the final round of the match.

Dominik Mysterio could be saved by a thread, given how he smartly eliminated Bron Breakker without realizing the new enemy he created. At the same time, no one is safe when Rhea Ripley is not happy with the team's win/loss records.

The Judgment Day will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on RAW

Finn Balor and Damian Priest have managed to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, but not without stress in the group.

Ever since #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) regrouped on RAW, they made it their best efforts to become number one contenders for the titles. They are former NXT Tag Team Champions and are vested in making a statement on the red brand.

With the intensity and nature of the match amid the ongoing ramblings with The Judgment Day, one can be certain Rhea Ripley is bound to keep a watchful eye.

