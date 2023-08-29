Why does WWE star need to bring back 5-year-old gimmick at Payback? Cruciality of its revival in 2023! 

WWE is gearing up for its next premium live event, Payback, which is slated to take place on September 2 in Pittsburgh.

The Judgment Day is featured in the official poster of the premium live event. However, some tensions have been building up among members of the faction, with Finn Balor and Damian Priest disagreeing on almost everything.

Rhea Ripley attempts to add some order to the chaos, but the results are the same. The crux of their quarrels started when Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase and teased cashing it in during The Prince's match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in London. The former Bullet Club leader has been vying for the title for a while now, and Priest's involvement in his feud has prevented him from winning the belt.

For the past few weeks, WWE commentators have been referencing Damian Priest as the Punisher, a call back to his old gimmick, Punishment Martinez. The Judgment Day member has prominently used this character during his run with ROH and his initial tenure with NXT. The 6'5'' star's impressive physique and heavy rock-inspired persona made him a fan favorite. He also cited The Undertaker's influence on his sinister dark gimmick.

Damian Priest could resort to old ways at Payback when he teams up with Finn Balor to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The Archer of Infamy could betray Balor and turn babyface by returning to his prior character.

An additional goldmine would be if he cashed in on a vulnerable Seth Rollins or Shinsuke Nakamura during their title match. On the happenstance that he wins his first world championship in the company, he could split from The Judgment Day and go down his own path, reprising the portrayal of the ominous and sinister - Punishment Martinez. It would be crucial to the evolution of his character in WWE and enable him to build another run as a singles competitor.

This turn would be ideal for an event like Payback since Ripley, alongside Mysterio, will be busy doing their own dance against Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship.

The Judgment Day have their hands full with WWE star JD McDonagh

Ever since moving up to the main roster this year, JD McDonagh has been a thorn in all of Judgment Day member's sides except for Finn Balor.

JD's vast vain attempts to convince The Prince to an alliance with him have been blowing up in his face. Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio have openly showcased their disdain with the 33-year-old's interruption week after week.

The former Universal Champion seems to be still holding a soft spot for his protege. It remains to be seen what lengths he will go to to safeguard his group or part ways forever.

What do you think of Damian Priest and Finn Balor's fate after WWE Payback? Let us know in the comments!

