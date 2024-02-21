Why did WWE veteran refuse to attend wrestling legend Sting's retirement match in AEW?

On March 3rd, 2024, wrestling icon Sting will team up with Darby Allin to defend their tag team titles against The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution. While this match is massive given the competitors, it will also serve as The Icon's last wrestling match since he is set to retire after it.

Hence, knowing it was going to be his final time in the ring on March 3rd, Sting apparently wanted some of his close friends to attend the event, and be with him in his last match. One such friend the 64-year-old invited was Kevin Nash. However, Nash revealed he wouldn't be able to go and witness the retirement match in question.

During an appearance on the Kliq This podcast, Nash mentioned he wouldn't be able to attend Sting's retirement match due to the former's position with the Stamford-based promotion. Nash revealed that The Icon was disappointed upon hearing that the former WCW champion could not be a part of his retirement match.

While WWE hasn't acknowledged AEW on its programming much, some fans think it's still a reminder of the competition between the two top promotions. However, WWE has also recently shown an inclination to work with other promotions, evidenced by TNA Wrestling's Jordynne Grace entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. While Kevin Nash won't be present for this massive event, many other top stars might be present at AEW Revolution to witness The Icon retire. It will be interesting to see which stars attend the event.

Wrestling veteran believes WWE legend will have a big role in Sting's retirement match

In 2023, wrestling fans were shocked when they witnessed Ric Flair make his AEW debut. One of thereasons why The Nature Boy was signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion can be attributed to the promotion wanting him to be involved in The Icon's farewell tour.

However, as of now, the same hasn't happened, and Flair has been away from AEW for weeks. As per wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff, Flair's absence from AEW is a massive plot hole. During an episode of his podcast 83 Weeks, Bischoff said:

“Let's go back to Ric Flair. Big deal out of Ric Flair. Where was Ric Flair? Where was anybody else on that roster that just sat back and let that happen? It just seemed like that's a giant hole in the story of everything that has been presented up until this point. Why wasn't Ric there? Now, maybe they are going to make a story out of that perhaps. Because you have to fill that hole, that's a big hole in that story only because they created it by bringing in Ric and making a big deal and getting people, including me, emotionally invested in the idea of what can happen, and then he is gone.” [9:00 - 9:53]

He further added:

“I am invested because of Ric, because of the legacy between Ric and Sting and the potential that provides, and then poof, he is gone. Like he never existed. That's an example of why I can't get excited about the story aspect. Will I be excited to see The Icon perform? Absolutely. Do I think The Young Bucks will go out there and work their guts out to make The Icon look like a million bucks for his last match? I absolutely believe that, but I am just not invested in the story. Therefore, I kind of don't care beyond my personal relationship connection to Sting.” [10:07 - 10:50]

At AEW Revolution, it will be interesting to see Ric Flair's role in the 64-year-old's retirement match. Back in the day, the duo were fierce rivals, and put up some brilliant matches.

