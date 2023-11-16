Why does the WWE WarGames match have no roof like the original one? Triple H's comments shed light

After last year's Survivor Series success, WWE has decided to bring WarGames back for this year's premium live event in Chicago. It’s one of the popular gimmick matches, where the WWE Universe can witness the top names of the roster clash, and only one group emerges victorious.

The WarGames concept was originally introduced by Dusty Rhodes in 1897 and used in Jim Crockett Productions. Following that, WCW held the event annually until WWE purchased World Championship Wrestling’s assets in 2001 and began WarGames as an annual event from 2017 onwards on NXT. The company later introduced the bout to the main roster last year.

The setup and rules of the match have changed over the years. The original WarGames setup had a roof over the cage, and victory via pinfall wasn’t allowed, but the rules were changed when it came to WCW, where pinfall victory was allowed.

However, the roof over the cage was removed when it came over to a Stamford-based company. It so happens that WWE’s reason for changing the structure was purely for entertainment reasons.

During an interview with The Ringer last year, Triple H explained that WWE's version of WarGames removed the roof from the cage to ensure the fans could experience a much more thriller match.

The idea was to allow superstars to climb the ropes and execute moves like Powerbombs without a space restraint.

"[Taking the top off the cage] allows you to do so much more stuff. Look, in the old generation, no one was about to jump off the top of that cage. The times have changed, the business has evolved, and the cage that WarGames is held in needed to evolve, too," said Triple H.

Furthermore, Triple H clarified that the company already had Hell in a Cell, where a bout was held with a roofed cage. Therefore, removing the roof from WWE WarGames provided a new format for matches at Titanland.

14-time champion supposedly returning at WWE WarGames 2023

Last year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event featured Men's and Women's WarGames matches.

For this year's event currently, only Men's WarGames is announced. However, with the recent developments on SmackDown, the company could soon announce a Women's WarGames Match between Damage CTRL and Team Belair in the coming weeks.

In the men’s division, Team Rhodes, consisting of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso, will take on The Judgment Day. Furthermore, Drew McIntyre joined the villainous faction on the November 13, 2023, edition of RAW. It’s possible The Scottish Warrior will join hell stable as a fifth member for WarGames.

On the other hand, reports suggest that the company plans to bring back Randy Orton as the fifth member of Team Rhodes.

The Viper has been absent since May last year. He was recently sighted at the Performance Center, which could indicate that he is getting ready to return.

His last match was a Tag Team Title Unification match as a part of RK-Bro against The Usos in May 2022. Orton and Matt Riddle dropped the RAW Tag Team Titles to Jimmy and Jey, and the veteran was written off TV due to his back surgery.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer