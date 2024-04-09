Will 25-year-old NXT star make his WWE SmackDown debut this week? Exploring the chances

This week's WWE RAW was filled with several exciting moments, call-ups, returns, and more, and the same will continue this Friday on SmackDown. This Monday featured several NXT stars getting a chance to showcase their talent on the main roster.

The first match on the card featured NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Shinsuke Nakamura in a one-on-one encounter. Later that night, Indi Hartwell faced NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Both NXT stars dominantly won their respective matches. With the recently announced Draft set to occur between April 26 and 29, more stars from the developmental brand could appear on SmackDown, including NXT North American Champion Oba Femi.

Expand Tweet

Oba Femi was the only NXT Champion who didn't appear on RAW

The NXT stars that appeared on RAW this week are leaders in their respective divisions. While Ilja Dragunov is the current NXT Champion, Roxanne Perez was recently crowned NXT Women's Champion.

Interestingly, North American Champion Oba Femi didn't appear on the main roster this week. Perhaps the creative team is saving him for the Friday show.

It could be WWE's way of introducing Oba Femi to the audience

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the WWE Draft will take place during the last week of April. All three brands will be open to the draft process.

With many faces changing on each brand, especially call-ups, the Stamford-based promotion may want fans to be more familiar with the NXT stars. In this way, if Oba gets drafted, fans who don't follow the developmental brand would already know him and his eventual debut on the main roster would evoke a reaction.

WWE to test the waters on Oba Femi in the main roster

Even before Oba Femi became a champion in NXT, he had already received a lot of praise from fans and professionals alike. Still, as seen in the past, not every big star in NXT can translate his talent into success at the highest level.

Hence, unleashing Oba Femi on SmackDown would make complete sense, as it will help the talented wrestler hone his skills in front of a packed stadium at the highest level before his eventual transition to Monday Night RAW and into the main-event picture.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you want to see Oba Femi on SmackDown? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion