Will 33-year-old "Triple H Guy" join Bobby Lashley's new faction? What WWE SmackDown may have in store

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown is set to be the fallout show from SummerSlam 2023. As the blue brand continues to deliver high-quality shows, fans are expecting significant twists and turns in tonight's episode. Moreover, Bobby Lashley has finally introduced a new faction along with The Street Profits, but will he add a new member to his faction on SmackDown tonight?

The superstar who could join them is Cedric Alexander, who was previously a member of The Hurt Business alongside The All Mighty. For those unaware, The Hurt Business was created back in 2020 and made a dominant impact on Raw. During that time, Lashley also won the WWE Championship by defeating The Miz. The other members of the faction included MVP, who held the United States Championship, and Shelton Benjamin, who held the Raw tag team titles with Alexander.

Cedric Alexander claimed himself as HHH guy on his Twitter account.

Later on, the faction was disbanded in 2022 when Lashley & MVP left the group. However, recently Cedric Alexander reffered to himself as a "Triple H Guy," through a Twitter post. This led to speculation among fans about him joining Lashley in his new faction. While there hasn't been any confirmation regarding this, it's likely because Cedric and Lashley have previously worked together in a faction.

In case the new faction of The All Mighty requires a member, then Alexander could be a great choice. Furthermore, fans have also suggested that the 33-year-old star should return to NXT so that he can rejuvenate his career within the Stamford Based Promotion.

What else going to happen on SmackDown tonight

The company has already announced several high-profile segments and matches for tonight's edition of SmackDown. Austin Theory is set to defend his United States Championship against Santos Escobar. Fans are eagerly waiting to see whether the LWO member could finally end Theory's reign or not.

Apart from this, Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns have also been announced for the show. Jimmy Uso may acknowledge The Tribal Chief again on tonight's edition of the blue brand. Additionally, Jimmy has announced a segment where he will provide the reason behind betraying Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

Tonight SmackDown will be the fallout show of SummerSlam 2023.

It seems like The Bloodline Saga will take a major turn on the show, potentially leading to a feud between Jimmy and Jey Uso. It will also be interesting to see the justification Jimmy will provide for betraying his own brother.

