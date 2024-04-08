Will 33-year-old WWE Superstar return after 3 years tonight? Exploring the chances

WWE WrestleMania XL just concluded on a high note with several exciting and emotional moments, but that doesn't mean the surprises will end there as WWE RAW is next. The red show after 'Mania has always been filled with returns, debuts, and much more. From the looks of it, the first clue has already been planted.

One of the biggest news stories in the wrestling world last year was the untimely passing of Bray Wyatt, who had just returned to the company in September 2022. However, he didn't return alone, as he brought the notorious Uncle Howdy with him. While there has been no confirmation about the latter's identity, many agree that it was Bo Dallas, Bray's real-life brother and former superstar. Since Wyatt's absence and unfortunate death, Howdy hasn't been seen.

Rumors of his return began when the company teased Uncle Howdy's comeback at the end of Bray Wyatt's recent documentary. However, it might take a while before the superstar returns to television.

Bray Wyatt's passing is still fresh for his family

Wyatt passed away in August of last year, and it has already been shared that his family was still dealing with the loss and did not want to add to their stress, which was also why he wasn't inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame.

With this in mind, the 33-year-old may not return to the company just yet, as his character is heavily linked to his brother. Bo might want to take more time before dawning on the Uncle Howdy mask again.

WWE could still be planning what's next for Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas

The return of Bray Wyatt held a lot of potential for his character, and many working with him at the time stated that it was one of his best yet. Unfortunately, he could not showcase this due to his untimely passing. Wyatt is known to be one of wrestling's most creative and eccentric minds, and it will be hard to fill his shoes.

The return of Dallas could be seen as a way to pay tribute to his brother and continue his legacy. However, the Stamford-based promotion could first ensure that they will execute this in a way that will make Bray proud.

WWE could make Bo Dallas' return similar to Bray Wyatt

One of the most exciting moments in 2022 was when WWE dropped hints of Bray's return by featuring cryptic messages via a white rabbit and QR codes. His return was predicted by many, but it still created a lot of buzz and anticipation.

For Dallas/Howdy's return, WWE could copy this style by first displaying small messages leading to his return. Wyatt's documentary could be the first step, and we could get some more hints tonight.

