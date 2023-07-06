Will 35-year-old RAW star come to Roman Reigns' rescue? Story may come full circle during the Tribal Court 

Roman Reigns is scheduled to have a trial at the Tribal Court on the upcoming episode of SmackDown this Friday, which will take place at the Madison Square Garden. This will be the second time a Tribal Court is held in WWE. The Tribal Chief is slated to be put on trial by The Usos, and there is speculation that a 35-year-old RAW superstar may come to the rescue of The Tribal Chief.

The RAW superstar in question is Apollo Crews, who is currently listed as a member of the red brand on WWE's official website. Crews was drafted to the Monday show during this year's Draft 2023. He recently competed on the WWE Main Event show, where he emerged victorious against Riddick Moss.

Back in January 2021, there was a backstage segment involving The Tribal Chief and Apollo Crews on SmackDown. This segment sparked speculation that Crews may join The Bloodline on the blue brand. However, no significant developments came out of that segment at the time.

Cageside Seats @cagesideseats Apollo Crews is inching closer to taking a seat at Roman Reigns’ table cagesideseats.com/2021/1/16/2223… Apollo Crews is inching closer to taking a seat at Roman Reigns’ table cagesideseats.com/2021/1/16/2223… https://t.co/VMI86svGD8

Now, the company has an opportunity to incorporate Crews into the current storyline of The Bloodline. With Roman Reigns set to go on trial, Crews could make his return to SmackDown to come to his aid. This would bring the story full circle and add an element of surprise to the ongoing narrative between The Bloodline members.

It would also make the future of the storyline more unpredictable and intriguing.

Roman Reigns' match for SummerSlam 2023 is reportedly planned

At WWE SummerSlam 2023, Roman Reigns is rumored to have a highly anticipated match against Jey Uso. This comes after Jey Uso defeated Reigns in the Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank 2023, putting an end to Reigns' impressive winning streak.

With the upcoming Tribal Court segment on the blue brand, it is speculated that it may further set the stage for their anticipated clash at SummerSlam. The Tribal Court could potentially plant the seeds of tension and rivalry between Reigns and Jey Uso, leading to an intense showdown at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

For Reigns, it's an opportunity to exact revenge against the man who pinned him at Money in the Bank, while the former Right-hand man has the chance to dethrone Reigns as the Undisputed Champion and become the new Tribal Chief.

The outcome of the Tribal Court segment will likely play a significant role in shaping the direction of their upcoming match and the ongoing Bloodline Saga.

