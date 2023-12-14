Will 37-year-old WWE Superstar miss Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring potential exclusion from the premium live event

Royal Rumble 2024 is one of the much-anticipated upcoming premium live events of WWE, scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The excitement surrounding the show has reached new heights, especially with the recent announcement of CM Punk entering the Royal Rumble match.

However, recent reports suggest that Charlotte Flair suffered a serious injury on SmackDown and could possibly miss the weekly television in the coming weeks and the upcoming premium live event. In the most recent episode of the blue brand, The Queen faced Asuka in a singles bout, with the Empress of Tomorrow emerging victorious after a distraction from Bayley.

The match took a concerning turn during a top-rope spot between Flair and Asuka, resulting in a botched moment and a frightening incident. In an off-air clip, the multi-time Women's Champion required assistance from officials to make her way backstage, as she was unable to walk on her own.

Following this, the company withdrew Charlotte Flair from scheduled appearances at house shows, prioritizing precautions. According to the latest reports, the 37-year-old female star has been sent home for a comprehensive evaluation before any consideration of her return. Reports also indicate a belief that Charlotte might be out of action for an extended period.

As it stands, it appears The Queen's participation in Royal Rumble 2024 is uncertain. Even if she manages to recover in time, the company may take extra precautions to ensure her involvement in WrestleMania 40, where her presence is crucial.

It's important to note that there has been no official announcement from the company regarding Flair's hiatus, keeping the situation in suspense.

We extend our heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to the 2022 Royal Rumble winner.

Royal Rumble 2024 already seems to be a stacked show

Currently, only CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have been announced as participants in the men's traditional Royal Rumble 2024 match. Despite this, the ongoing buildup to the show suggests it could become another classic premium live event from the company.

Roman Reigns is slated to return in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, where the Tribal Chief is expected to face a confrontation from Randy Orton as The Viper seeks vengeance against The Bloodline.

This might eventually lead to a match between these two at the Royal Rumble 2024.

Additionally, the feud between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins is intensifying. The Scottish Warrior is set to challenge The Visionary in a World Heavyweight Title match on the Day One edition of WWE RAW, dated January 1, 2024.

This match adds considerable anticipation to the show, with many believing that Rollins is in danger of losing his title before the premium live event.

The promotional poster for the show also features names like The Judgment Day, Gunther, AJ Styles, United States Champion Logan Paul, and Jey Uso, further enhancing the excitement surrounding this event.