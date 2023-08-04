Will 41-year-old nightmare from Ronda Rousey's past come back to bite her at SummerSlam? Shayna Baszler's win scenario explored

Ronda Rousey is set to face Shayna Baszler in a personal bout at WWE SummerSlam in an MMA rules match. The stipulation is a nod to their former careers and meeting while competing in Mixed Martial Arts. However, this could also be a tease for the possible appearance of a UFC fighter.

Ronda Rousey is one of the women that revolutionized Women's MMA. Her clean, no-loss record until Holly Holm entered the scene made her stand out from the rest. In November 2015, the latter awarded the WWE star her first loss in the sport and Rousey left the UFC not long after, although returning briefly for one more fight that she also lost.

The Stamford-based promotion could revisit history by having the former Women's Featherweight Champion at SummerSlam, but that is unlikely to happen for this event. While it's not unusual for WWE to bring in UFC feuds, much like Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez, it's still improbable for Holm and Rousey to meet at SummerSlam 2023. Holly signed a six-fight contract with the UFC in 2022. She has since fought twice and still has four matches left on her deal.

However, it is worth noting that the UFC is not that strict with their fighters, as seen when Ronda interacted with WWE stars before she officially signed. If The Preacher's Daughter does appear in SummerSlam, it almost certainly won't be for something long-term.

Which UFC fighter who has a history with Ronda Rousey will most likely appear at SummerSlam instead?

The RAW star briefly returned to the UFC in 2016 in hopes of redeeming herself and capturing the Women's Bantamweight Championship. The champion at the time, Amanda Nunes, spoiled her plans and defeated her in less than a minute.

The Brazilian fighter has since retired from MMA with an impressive legacy. Now that she has more free time on her hands, she expressed her willingness to move sports as well.

Ronda was not successful in her last two UFC fights

Amanda was asked in June of this year if she was interested in joining WWE, much like Ronda Rousey did. She answered that if the contract presented would be good, then she would be willing to do it.

What is Ronda Rousey's potential status after SummerSlam?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that The Baddest Woman on the Planet may be going on a hiatus after her match at SummerSlam. It was said that this was because Creative had to rush Shayna's heel turn.

It remains to be seen what will transpire when the former best friends and tag team partners finally collide this weekend.

