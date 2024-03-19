Will 8-time WWE champion get added to Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the chances

At WrestleMania 40 next month, Seth Rollins will take on Drew McIntyre with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. CM Punk was another star many wanted and thought would be part of Rollins' title bout at The Show of Shows.

Since he made his shocking return to WWE late last year, it seemed inevitable that Punk and Seth Rollins would go one-on-one somewhere down the line. Unfortunately, The Second City Saint's momentum was halted after he injured his tricep in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. It was the first televised bout of his ongoing run with the company.

Despite seemingly not being cleared to compete, Punk teased his involvement at WrestleMania 40 last night on RAW. In a promo, he said you cannot have 'Mania in Philadelphia without Phil, which was a reference to his real-life name, Phil Brooks. He is set to appear on next week's edition of the red show in his hometown, Chicago, leading many to wonder if he will be added to McIntyre vs. Rollins.

While Punk's potential addition to the World Heavyweight Title contest will massively benefit the company, it is unlikely to happen. The eight-time WWE champion recently underwent surgery on his injured tricep and is on the sidelines. Moreover, in a recent interview, the veteran mentioned that he may be out for six to eight months.

The Second City Saint could appear in a segment at The Show of Shows or join McIntyre vs. Rollins as a special guest commentator or referee. Fans would love to see him on The Grandest Stage of Them All in any capacity for the first time since 2013.

Seth Rollins on his issues with CM Punk

Despite working as a babyface in WWE, Seth Rollins has not held back on his opinion of CM Punk.

After Punk made his return to the company last year, The Visionary explained why he disliked the former. In a chat with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Seth Rollins said:

"CM Punk said some really bad things about me, talked down about me for years, and the company for years. I'm talking some really bad stuff. Called me a bootlicker and cr*p like that. You don't know me. You don't know what I stand for. I'm a loyal person, and I feel pretty insulted by a lot of the ways he treated me, treated the place I work for, [and] treated friends that I worked with."

While many fans are upset about CM Punk picking up a significant injury ahead of The Show of Shows, his eventual return to the ring will be met with thunderous applause.