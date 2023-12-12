Will Ace Steel join CM Punk in WWE? Analyzing the possibility

Several stars have jumped ship from AEW to WWE this year, the most recent being CM Punk. His return was indeed a grand spectacle that created shockwaves in the pro wrestling industry.

Since his return, there has been quite a bit of speculation about Ace Steel following in his protege's footsteps. The speculation was sparked in the wake of his recent comments, where he addressed Punk's WWE return in an interview.

The 50-year-old has been very good friends with the Second City Saint, and the two worked together in All Elite Wrestling. However, the possibility of Ace Steel joining WWE is quite low, as the company might not be interested in him.

Ace Steel worked in AEW as a backstage producer. However, the Stamford-based promotion might not require him in that role. Had he been an active wrestler, WWE could have shown interest in signing him.

Although the company could sign him in a managerial role for CM Punk, it looks quite far-fetched at the moment. The Straight Edge Superstar has been riding alone, and pairing Ace Steel with him likely wouldn't enhance his mystique or presentation.

Does Ace Steel have a bitter relationship with CM Punk?

Ace Steel is the person who guided CM Punk during his initial days in the pro wrestling world. The latter began his training at Steel Dominion wrestling school in 1999, under the enlightenment of the 50-year-old.

They even worked together in Ring of Honor for some time. After Punk was fired from AEW this year, the Jacksonville-based promotion also released Ace Steel.

However, the two still continue to have a very good relationship, which is evident from Steel's recent comments. While speaking about the Straight Edge Superstar's return to WWE, the veteran seemed immensely proud.

Steel stated that he is quite happy that his number one student went to WWE to finally show the world his caliber. Ace Steel vehemently supported CM Punk for choosing to start afresh after everything that transpired in AEW.

His recent comments on the Second City Saint seem to indicate that he still has a great relationship with his protege.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.