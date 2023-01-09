Will Alexa Bliss cross paths with Uncle Howdy tonight on WWE RAW?

Alexa Bliss continuously shows signs of her past character with Bray Wyatt, which was highlighted in a previous episode of WWE RAW, where she witnessed an Uncle Howdy mask. For the upcoming episode, it looks like the two might see each other once more.

Alexa's time on Monday Night RAW after Bray Wyatt's return has been more than interesting. The logo of the SmackDown star continuously appears during her segments and has even caused her to lash out against Bianca Belair ahead of their RAW Women's Championship match.

Last week's first match of the night was the title match between Belair and Bliss. The champion dominated the majority of the bout, with Alexa getting her own shots here and there. However, it came to a halt when the challenger saw a person from the audience wearing an Uncle Howdy Mask, followed by Bray's logo flashing on the screen.

The action caused Alexa Bliss to go on a rampage, even brutally attacking the referee and Bianca in the process, thus ending the match in a bizarre Disqualification.

On the January 9 episode of WWE RAW, the possibility of Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss crossing once again is quite high. While it may not be the actual character, a person wearing a mask or a hint of their presence might be felt. Alexa may even address the loss and blame it on the character for tonight's episode, which could possibly lead to a rematch

The possibility of Alexa's character further changing was even hinter on her Instagram stories, where she simply wrote the words "She's back."

Alexa Bliss and Uncle Howdy might see each other in another major WWE event

One of the major premium live events of the Stamford-based promotion is the upcoming Royal Rumble on January 28. If the two stars do not see each other for tonight's RAW, they may cross paths in Texas.

According to reports by Xero News, a rematch between Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair could possibly face each other once again in San Antonio.

"Alexa vs Bianca rematch is possible but undecided on, as of yet."

Interestingly, Bray Wyatt will also have a match at the event against LA Knight in a Pitch Black match. The former was also on the receiving end of an attack that ended with a Sister Abigail coming from the masked star.

Tonight's WWE RAW will see Alexa Bliss explain her actions, and it will surely be interesting to see what happens while doing so.

