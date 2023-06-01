Will Alexa Bliss leave WWE amid pregnancy announcement? What fans must know

Alexa Bliss joins one of the few WWE Superstars who announced their pregnancy this year. Due to this, it's no wonder she has been out of action for a while.

Fans last saw Alexa Bliss on this year's Royal Rumble show. During the January premium live event, she was unsuccessful in her RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair. After the bout, another teased partnership with Uncle Howdy was made. It was later revealed that one of the reasons for her absence was her skin cancer, which has now been treated. Fortunately, the reason why her absence is prolonged is due to positive news.

For those wondering, Alexa Bliss isn't leaving WWE. The former RAW Women's Champion even shared on The Messenger that the company extended her contract. She even added that she will return to working out a month after her delivery.

"[WWE] extended my contract, and so it's just basically come back when I'm ready. Probably a month after the baby, I'll start probably getting back into the gym, and getting ready for to see what my in-ring return looks like."

Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, announced the pregnancy in the last week of May. The couple shared that they are expecting in December of this year.

Could WWE Superstar's return be affected due to Alexa Bliss' pregnancy?

Another superstar who was last seen in the Royal Rumble event was Bray Wyatt, who defeated LA Knight in a Pitch Black match. There have been some rumors that the return of the former duo relied on each other, but that may not be the case anymore.

Ever since The Eater of Worlds returned to the Stamford-based promotion last year, a reunion between the two has been continuously teased but never happened. While another partnership between them may be possible again in the future, it might take a while.

According to BWE on Twitter, Bray Wyatt is possibly on his way back to WWE programming, and his return has already been written. However, Alexa's pregnancy changed some of her plans. It was later reported by Fightful Select that the Stamford-based promotion did not have any creative plans for Alexa Bliss even before her pregnancy announcement.

From the looks of it, it might definitely take a while before fans can see the former RAW Women's Champion back in action once again.

