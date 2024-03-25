Will Anoa'i family's newest wrestling tag team debut at WrestleMania 40 to help Roman Reigns? Exploring the chances

Roman Reigns' destiny in each of his recent WWE matches has been set due to the help of his family, which could happen again at WrestleMania 40. It's been known that the Anoa'i family is not just contained in the Stamford-based promotion, but all around wrestling.

Roman Reigns is set for two major matches at WrestleMania 40. On Night 1, he and The Rock will battle against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. If the former duo wins, it will be The Bloodline rules for Rhodes vs. Reigns on Night 2. However, if Cody and Seth win, the aforementioned group won't be present in any way during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. However, The Tribal Chief could incorporate his family no matter the outcome.

The newest tag team from the Anoa'i family is the duo of Zilla and Jacob Fatu. Both stars have been making rounds lately not just for being a part of one of the greatest wrestling dynasties, but also for showcasing dominant performances in the ring. However, it looks like it will be a while before the family members meet each other in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Both Zilla and Jacob are booked for shows during WrestleMania weekend and dates beyond the event. Jacob is set to compete on the PCW Ultra's show on April 12, 2024, against Calvin Tankman. The duo is also scheduled for the April 20, 2024, show of GCW's How High against Wolf Zaddies.

Aside from the duo being booked for a couple of promotions, WWE may want to watch what else they can offer. While Jacob has been wrestling longer, beginning in 2012, Zilla just began training in 2022 and debuted in 2023. If the duo insists on being signed as a tag team, the Stamford-based promotion may want to wait a while for Zilla.

Finally, WWE's storyline with The Bloodline may already be booked with The Rock joining the group. The company may focus on using him for storylines for Roman Reigns in the future.

Will anybody else join Roman Reigns in The Bloodline?

Zilla Fatu with Jey Uso

Interestingly, while Zilla and Jacob have low chances of joining Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, other wrestling stars could still make their way at the Stamford-based promotion.

As per reports, well-known former NJPW star Tama Tonga is heading to WWE and could join The Bloodline somewhere down the road. However, it won't be during or before WrestleMania. Although he is not an Anoa'i, they consider him family.

Will Roman Reigns make any more WWE programming appearances before WrestleMania XL?

Roman Reigns is set to appear on the RAW episode before WrestleMania on April 1, 2024. He won't be the only member of The Bloodline who will appear, but also The Rock.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what else will transpire in The Bloodline as WrestleMania comes closer.

Poll : Do you think Roman Reigns will receive help at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion