Will Becky Lynch continue to wrestle if she doesn't renew her WWE contract? Discussing the possibility

Becky Lynch's WWE contract status has become a topic among wrestling fans recently. She announced her absence prior to this week's RAW and changed the layout of her social media. While any wrestling promotion would be lucky to have her if The Man decides to leave the Stamford-based promotion, she also has other skills in store.

Lynch is one of WWE's top stars, and her name is recognized across different mainstream media. She is also one of the few WWE stars who has appeared in series and movies. Most recently, she portrayed Cyndi Lauper in Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock series multiple times. In 2020, she also had a small yet interesting cameo in the TV series Billions.

In 2018, she played Maddy Hayes in The Marine 6: Close Quarters. It was also reported last year that her appearance on Marvel's Eternals was cut. Despite the company liking her performance, it was stated that the scene was removed since it was "too depressing."

From the looks of it, if Becky Lynch decides not to renew her contract, she could have other ventures outside the sport. She could still make sporadic appearances in WWE, but it's possible she would instead put more focus on becoming an actress. In the past, she even expressed interest in a script that was given to her.

Is Becky Lynch truly having problems with her WWE contract?

One of the biggest reports recently was about Drew McIntyre reportedly having some issues with his contract. The star is reportedly unhappy regarding the creative and money of his new deal and is considering not renewing it when it expires next year. Although Becky Lynch's contract will also be up next year, her recent absence may just be for something else.

On last week's episode of RAW, she was attacked by Trish Stratus after they were unable to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Before this week's Monday show, Becky stated that she wouldn't be present. The Hall of Famer continued her appearance and criticized fans and superstars. From the looks of it, Lynch's layout change and absence are just related to her feud with Stratus.

Additionally, Fightful Select also reported that The Man suffered a minor injury which has gotten worse. She wasn't scheduled for the show ever since last week and has no issues with the Stamford-based promotion.

