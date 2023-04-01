Will Bobby Lashley be at WrestleMania 39 after winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown? Likely plan disclosed

Bobby Lashley's spot on WWE WrestleMania 39 has been unclear since his feud with Bray Wyatt was nixed. However, things may have possibly changed for The All Mighty after becoming this year's Andre the Giant Battle Royal winner.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bobby Lashley could possibly be present at WrestleMania 39 to interfere in Brock Lesnar's match, which would lead to the reunion of The Hurt Business. The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to face Omos, who is rumored to be joining The Hurt Business after his partnership with MVP.

"Brock Lesnar vs. Omos - given the way the angles played out, if Lesnar is not leaving, he should win. If he is leaving, he shouldn’t. They could also use this to have Bobby Lashley help Omos and reunite the Hurt Business, which has been talked about and teased forever, although not as much of late."

Lashley and Lesnar have been at odds for a while now, especially after their latest match at this year's Elimination Chamber event. The ending saw Bobby walk out the winner due to disqualification after Brock delivered a low blow to the challenger.

The reunion of The Hurt Business has been rumored for a while now. It was even reported that the stable will reunite on this week's episode of RAW, but it never occurred.

Bobby Lashley reveals his status for WWE WrestleMania 39

Although the 2023 Andre the Giant Battle Royal winner has an unclear future for The Grandest Stage of Them All, he remains positive that he will be in action this weekend.

As per Bobby Lashley, WWE is still thinking of an opponent for him at WrestleMania 39. Stating that since he is a former titleholder and The All Mighty, finding a big matchup is a must.

“Right now we’re trying to figure out what I’m gonna do, being the ‘All Mighty’ former WWE Champion and everything like that. It’s still in search of finding that big matchup. But that’s what everybody wants to do when they go to WrestleMania. They want to have that big iconic match.”

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all,



I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied.I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. https://t.co/os5kWLcatO

It remains to be seen if Bobby Lashley will indeed be one of the superstars present at the upcoming WrestleMania 39. It would also be interesting to see if his former stable would also be one of the surprises for the April premium live event.

