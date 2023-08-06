Will Brock Lesnar get in trouble after SummerSlam 2023 botch? Analyzing potential aftermath of Cody Rhodes match

Cody Rhodes gained a clean victory over Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2023. One thing that caught the attention of fans was The Beast's wardrobe malfunction towards the finish. This is not new for stars, but despite it being out of their control, there have been some instances where they got in trouble.

In 2016's Tables, Ladders, and Chairs event, AJ Styles defeated Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) to retain the WWE Championship. One of the talking points at the title bout was when The Phenomenal One accidentally tore his pants. Former Superstar James Ellsworth later revealed that the accident got Vince McMahon yelling backstage. However, that may not be the case with Brock Lesnar following his bout against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023.

Brock Lesnar possibly won't get punished for a couple of reasons. It was previously reported that Vince McMahon underwent a major spinal surgery, meaning there's a possibility he wasn't even present at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast Incarnate is also known to get away with some off-script moments in WWE, and since his wardrobe malfunction was not on purpose, he will probably not be in trouble.

What happened after Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023?

Cody Rhodes won their first bout in Backlash, while Lesnar got the victory at Night of Champions.

The American Nightmare secured a clean victory after delivering three Cross Rhodes to The Beast. However, the most significant moment may have come after the match itself.

Both competitors remained in the ring after their intense match. Lesnar stood up after his loss and took off his gloves. Brock then did something out of character and shook Cody's hand before raising it.

The endorsement of The Beast Incarnate to The American Nightmare was an exciting sight. It would be interesting to see what will happen to Rhodes' after his major feud with Lesnar.

What is Brock Lesnar's status in WWE after SummerSlam 2023?

The 46-year-old is one of the longest-performing superstars in WWE today. Fans have seen The Beast Incarnate inside the ring less and less, which might continue after The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Xero News recently reported that Brock Lesnar would remain with the Stamford-based promotion until Wrestlemania 41, which might occur in his hometown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It could be the final match for The Beast, as he could potentially hang up his boots.

It'll be interesting to see when and where fans will see Brock again and who he will eventually clash with when it happens.

