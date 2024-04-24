Will Cameron Grimes join former WWE Superstar's faction in TNA? Exploring potential hint

Cameron Grimes is no longer with WWE after the company released him on Tuesday. The 30-year-old wrestler posted an emotional video on social media to announce the news. Grimes thanked everybody in WWE and said that he fulfilled his dream of signing with the company.

Grimes also said that he would soon join another company and would make his return to the ring, aiming to show that WWE made a mistake with his release.

Meanwhile, former WWE wrestler AJ Francis, who is performing under the Top Dolla name, reacted to Grimes' video and hinted at the latter joining TNA soon.

"In 90 Days I’ll have a FIR$T CLA$$ ticket with your name on it…Love you brother," AJ Francis wrote.

Top Dolla was part of WWE for a couple of years in two different stints (2020-21, 2022-23), where he was part of the Hit Row faction.

AJ Francis made his debut in TNA on March 2nd and has created a new faction along with Richard Swann, named First Class.

Following Top Dolla's post on X, it appears that Cameron Grimes moving to TNA is a very likely scenario. However, it won't happen until after Grimes' 90-day non-compete clause has expired.

Current and former WWE stars react to Cameron Grimes' release

Cameron Grimes was one of the few superstars who were released by WWE this week as part of the changes that TKO is making on a roster and executive level.

The 30-year-old wrestler got a lot of support from fellow WWE Superstars, while Mustafa Ali, who used to wrestle for WWE, invited him to join TNA.

"We love ya man. You're a good guy and your story will be one of success. Too good for it not to be. Head up," reigning World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest wrote on X.

"Head up, Mr. Lee. We will be awaiting your arrival," Mustafa Ali wrote on social media.

Other WWE Superstars who were released were Jinder Mahal, Sanga, Veer Mahaan, Von Wagner, Xyon Quinn, and Xia Li. As for Grimes, it remains to be seen whether he will move to TNA or pursue a move to another wrestling company, like AEW.