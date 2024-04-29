Will CM Punk appear on WWE RAW tonight? What we know after the SmackDown controversy 

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW marks the second night of WWE Draft 2024, and CM Punk's potential appearance is a hot topic among fans. This is due to uncertainty surrounding his presence in the upcoming edition of the red brand. This uncertainty stems from a recent controversy on SmackDown, where the company initially advertised The Best in the World to appear.

However, throughout the entire show, Punk did not make an appearance, disappointing fans who expected him to be featured based on the company's advertisement.

Despite this, The Voice of the Voiceless appeared during the post-show dark segments and also cut a promo. However, Punk's absence during live television despite being advertised has not gone down well with fans. Consequently, fans are now curious about whether The Second City Saint will appear on WWE RAW tonight.

Expand Tweet

As of now, there is no update regarding Punk's status for Night Two of the Draft. However, if the company does have plans for a CM Punk televised appearance tonight, they could announce it to generate more excitement among fans for RAW. Nonetheless, this does not seem to be the case, leading to the assumption that the Best in the World may only appear during off-air moments on the Red brand, similar to what occurred on SmackDown.

Additionally, a few weeks ago, when WWE announced Punk for both nights of the WWE Draft, it was the only time the Stamford-based promotion officially promoted Punk. Since then, there has been no further promotion by the company regarding The Voice of the Voiceless appearing on tonight's RAW.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how tonight's episode of WWE RAW unfolds and whether fans will witness a televised appearance by CM Punk on Night Two of the Draft.

What is the status of CM Punk for the WWE Draft?

Regarding CM Punk's status for the WWE Draft, the company has officially included him in the Draft Pool for the second night. This implies that either RAW or SmackDown will select CM Punk to join their respective brand in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Previously, Punk has made appearances on both the blue and red brands. However, as a result of the Draft, he will be designated to a specific brand.

Expand Tweet

It will be intriguing to see whether it's Nick Aldis or Adam Pearce who will get to draft the Best in the World to their respective brands on Night Two of the WWE Draft.

