Will Cody Rhodes' past comes back to bite him at WWE WrestleMania 39? History might repeat itself

Cody Rhodes is slated for a massive main event match at WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, recent reports have suggested that a possible figure from The American Nightmare's past might return to possibly cost him his big moment.

It was recently reported that Randy Orton, who has been absent from WWE for ten months due to an injury, is possibly scheduled for WrestleMania. Xero News later added that he might return as a heel. Due to his personal history with The American Nightmare, it's no wonder why some fans suggested a face-off between the two at the event.

13 years ago at WrestleMania 26, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Ted DiBiase of Legacy competed in a triple threat match. Cody and Ted mostly teamed up during the match against their former leader. Despite the duo's collective efforts, Orton managed to get the victory in the end.

Due to reports about The Viper's return and The RAW Superstar's position in WrestleMania, it's possible that history would repeat itself if Randy was to once again derail Cody Rhodes' major position at WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes wants another WWE legend to participate in his WrestleMania 39 match

The possibility of having The Viper lurking in the shadows is something that may not bother Rhodes. Surprisingly, he even expressed wanting to have Triple H or Seth Rollins for a special role in his upcoming title match.

In a past interview with the Stadium Astros, Cody stated that he wanted The Game to be the special guest referee since the latter could address the situation fairly. Another name Rhodes wanted is Seth Rollins since he doesn't like both Rhodes and Reigns.

"I think that Triple H would be a wonderful referee for this situation. And I think his current position, obviously, that would prevent him from that station. But another really good one who can't stand either Roman or myself is Seth Rollins. And I think Seth Rollins would be forced to by his own bias towards us both to call it down the middle. So that's another one that could be really interesting,"

It remains to be seen what the outcome of Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 39 bout. It would definitely be interesting to see if other superstars would also make their presence known during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

