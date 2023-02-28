Will current AEW star ever return to WWE? Relationship with Vince McMahon and Triple H disclosed

When Triple H assumed his new backstage administrative role in WWE last year, he seemingly aimed to bring back several released stars. While some previously cited unhappiness with the company and wanted to jump ship to AEW, others did not get along well with Vince McMahon.

Chris Jericho has captivated the wrestling fraternity since the commencement of his career with a bubbly, witty gimmick. Despite seemingly not fitting Vince McMahon's mold of an athlete's typical build, Jericho captured fans' attention and kept them on the edge of their seats. After being associated with the Stamford-based company for several years until 2018, Jericho is not actively looking to return to his former organization.

The Ocho briefly returned to NJPW following his WWE departure before signing with All Elite Wrestling upon its inception. The 52-year-old also became the inaugural AEW World Champion.

He later added the accolade of ROH World Champion to his list of achievements last year. Jericho has claimed the Jacksonville promotion to be his 'home' and has no interest in leaving the company. This came in the aftermath of reports that WWE seemingly reached out to a few of their former talents currently signed to AEW.

Chris Jericho recently claimed while he did not have ill feelings against Triple H and Vince McMahon, a return to the Stamford-based company was not on the cards for him:

“Business is business and there’s always ups and downs, but I have zero interest in ever going back to WWE. That’s not out of bitterness or anger. I love Vince and I love Hunter and all the people there." [H/T Wrestle Talk]

The former WWE Champion competed in the cruiserweight division against other notable names, including Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. Jericho's WWE debut, following their acquisition of WCW, featured the iconic 'countdown to the new millennium' gimmick. He officially made his WWE televised debut on an August 1999 edition of RAW is WAR, where he interrupted The Rock's promo against Big Show.

Vince McMahon and Chris Jericho did not always get along

Chris Jericho created history by becoming the first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion. He defeated The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin at Vengeance 2001 to unify the WWE and World Heavyweight Championship.

Despite having a massive fan following, Vince McMahon was allegedly not very taken up by Jericho's skills. He mocked the star and did not pay heed to what he was bringing to the table. During an interaction with Inside the Ropes, the 52-year-old star recalled how Vince McMahon informed him about his win:

“So, I finally found out that I was winning the Undisputed Championship in San Diego about 3 hours about before the show. And how I found out was I was in catering eating lunch, and this was when Vince [McMahon] used to eat in catering as well with the commoners, and he walks in. I’m sitting at this table and he’s standing here, and he talks a little bit louder so he knows that I can hear him and he’s with Undertaker and he goes ‘Taker, you know how the business is going down the toilet?’ ‘How Vince?’ ‘We’re putting the title on Jericho.’”

Vince McMahon allegedly did not get along with quite a few talents owing to his creative approach and, at times, personal differences. His controversial exit from the company last year garnered varied reactions from the wrestling fraternity. He returned to WWE last month and has since regained the designation of Executive Chairman. Additionally, it was reported that he aims to sell his shares in the company.

