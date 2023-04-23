Will Drew McIntyre compete in WWE again? Here's what we know so far 

Drew McIntyre has been absent from WWE programming for the past few weeks. He was last seen at WrestleMania 39 in a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship. As one of the top superstars on SmackDown, fans are eager to know when he will return to the ring, and he could be back in action as soon as this month.

It was reported earlier that The Scottish Warrior's contract will expire in January 2024, with the SmackDown star yet to sign an extension. Since then, rumors have circulated about his potential exit from the company. Meanwhile, The Scottish Warrior has blacked out his Twitter account, seemingly adding fuel to the fire.

With the WWE Draft quickly approaching, this could mean that the former champion could be open to other opportunities both inside and outside the promotion.

AEW All In 2023 is scheduled to be held in London this August, and fans have speculated that the Scotsman could jump ship and appear at the high-profile pay-per-view. However, during an interview on KTAL NBC 6, LA Knight surprisingly mentioned that McIntyre would attend the WWE Sunday Stunner event on April 30.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Drew McIntyre won’t be in action at least the next few weeks and there is nothing else new right now on his situation.



His contract has months to go and there’s been no change in that situation past the sides were far apart on money.



- WON Drew McIntyre won’t be in action at least the next few weeks and there is nothing else new right now on his situation. His contract has months to go and there’s been no change in that situation past the sides were far apart on money.- WON https://t.co/j5fydhXR5n

The Scottish Warrior is still in his prime, with the potential to reclaim his spot in the main event scene and possibly win another world title in the company. While most WWE fans would be disappointed if Drew McIntyre decides to move to AEW, his career will undoubtedly continue to prosper wherever he ends up.

Fans react to Drew McIntyre possibly signing with AEW

AEW All In returns this year on August 27, and Tony Khan has revealed the United Kingdom as the show's host. The event will emanate from Wembley Stadium and promises to offer one of the most exciting match cards in recent memory.

Soon after the announcement, the WWE Universe took to social media with speculations about the former champion's possible future in AEW. You can view some of the noteworthy tweets below:

SUBHΔN @awms_94 Drew McIntyre entering the AEW zone like Drew McIntyre entering the AEW zone like https://t.co/cRtTC9cMHP

*Uncle Howdy Hottie Hooper* HOOKsuke @Puto_Takagi If I was Edge, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, or Bayley, I would actually leave WWE and go to AEW/NJPW.



Worst case scenario, they'll take you back in 3 years and you'll probably get a much stronger push and way more money than you do now.



Look at Cody Rhodes. If I was Edge, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, or Bayley, I would actually leave WWE and go to AEW/NJPW.Worst case scenario, they'll take you back in 3 years and you'll probably get a much stronger push and way more money than you do now.Look at Cody Rhodes.

Unpaid Critic  @Unpaid__Critic



#Smackdown Oh God,, AEW clowns started fantasy booking Drew Mcintyre for their UK show !! Oh God,, AEW clowns started fantasy booking Drew Mcintyre for their UK show !! 😂 😂 #Smackdown

While most have shared their excitement for the rumored signing, others didn't agree with the prospect of McIntyre jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling. However, if Khan is willing to provide Drew McIntyre with better opportunities and a higher payout, fans could see The Scottish Warrior in Khan's promotion.

