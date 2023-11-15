Will Drew McIntyre's association with The Judgment Day culminate in 4-time champion's eviction? Exploring the possibility

On the recent edition of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre surprised fans by attacking Jey Uso in the main event, ultimately aiding The Judgment Day in retaining their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Following this, The Scottish Warrior also shook hands with Rhea Ripley in front of the jumbotron, seemingly confirming his entry into the villainous faction. However, the association of McIntyre with The Judgment Day might lead to the eviction of Damian Priest from the stable.

The probable catalyst for this development could be Damian Priest's recent claim during the opening segment of a recent episode of the red brand. For those unaware, in this segment, Cody Rhodes and his other team members for WarGames mocked Priest, questioning the leadership within the faction.

Frustrated by this, Priest declared himself as the leader of the villainous faction. Even after this, Finn Balor also looked at Priest in a perplexed manner.

So, the potential scenario that might unfold could involve a conflict between McIntyre and Priest after the Survivor Series WarGames. The Scottish Warrior might assert himself as the faction's leader, potentially supported by Rhea Ripley, leading to tensions between Damian and The Judgment Day. This tension might result in Senor Money in the Bank getting expelled from the faction by Drew McIntyre.

Also, if this scenario unfolds, it might pave the way for the face turn of one-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion in the company.

Besides this, Damian Priest is a four-time champion in the Stamford-based promotion, including two-time Undisputed Tag Team Champion, one-time United States Champion, and one-time NXT North American Champion.

It remains intriguing to see whether he will add the World Championship to his accolades, considering the opportunity to claim the gold by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Drew McIntyre's entry in WarGames might lead to a mega return

With Drew McIntyre seemingly joining the ranks of The Judgment Day, the signs are pointing toward his inclusion as the fifth member for this year's Men's WarGames match. However, the actions of the Scottish Warrior may have broader implications, potentially leading to the long-awaited return of Randy Orton as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes for this intense showdown.

Adding to the intrigue, The American Nightmare also teased Orton's comeback during the recent off-air moments of RAW. Cody Rhodes hinted that he and Jey Uso have 'friends' after losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles due to Drew McIntyre's interference.

Overall, the stage is set for a fierce showdown at this year's WarGames, where Team Judgment Day will collide with Team Rhodes inside the double-ring structured match. Also, the potential return of Randy Orton adds extra excitement to this highly anticipated clash.

