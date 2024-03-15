Will former 3-time champion help Bayley against Damage CTRL? Analyzing the chances

Bayley will be in action in a singles match against Dakota Kai on WWE SmackDown tonight, but the latter won't be alone as she will bring Damage CTRL with her. Due to The Role Model's past actions on the Stamford-based promotion, she might find it hard to find somebody else to be in her corner.

A few weeks ago, Damage CTRL betrayed Bayley on WWE SmackDown. The following week, Dakota Kai initially chose to side with The Role Model and a tag team match against The Kabuki Warriors was set, but Kai turned her back on the former Women's Champion instead. Since the former champion has been a heel for quite a while, she gained mixed reactions after what happened to her, and one of the stars who didn't express sympathy was Bianca Belair.

On last week's WWE SmackDown episode, Bianca didn't show any sadness as The Role Model realized she was alone in her Road to WrestleMania. Belair stated that the latter had it coming and deserved the backfire for everything she put the women's division in.

The former three-time Women's Champion has had multiple run-ins with Damage CTRL and The Role Model in the past few years. The group also played a role in Bianca's shortlived Women's World Championship run due to IYO SKY cashing in her Money in the Bank contract with Bayley helping her.

With this in mind, it's unlikely that Bianca Belair will help Bayley against Damage CTRL. However, that doesn't mean the former leader of the group hasn't received any possible backups.

Which WWE stars showed support for Bayley?

The Role Model was helpless against Damage CTRL a few weeks ago

Although Bianca wasn't exactly feeling sad about The Role Model's situation, one star who did was Naomi.

Aside from Belair, Naomi was also present on the backstage segment last week on SmackDown. The latter even tried to convince Bianca to help the former Damage CTRL member, but The EST of WWE did not budge.

Another superstar who expressed support for the Damage CTRL founder was Zoey Stark. The latter assured the SmackDown star on X that she wasn't alone and the RAW star was rooting for The Role Model.

Due to the former SmackDown Women's Champion's heel run in the past couple of years, finding people willing to help her might be hard. Fortunately, it looks like some have already forgiven her for her past actions.

What tough words did Bayley have for her opponent tonight on WWE SmackDown?

On an Instagram post before SmackDown, The Role Model expressed that she brought Dakota in because the veteran knew the latter was special and saw her younger self with Kai. The former Women's Champion also dared Dakota not to hold back when they clash.

It would be interesting to see what will happen on the grudge match tonight on Friday Night SmackDown.

