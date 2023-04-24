Will former champion related to The Bloodline end up in NJPW after WWE exit?

One of the WWE Superstars who was highly rumored to be joining The Bloodline was former SmackDown Women's Champion Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi). She has since departed the Stamford-based promotion, and some speculated that she would make her way to Japan as her former partner, but that may not be the case.

Trinity and Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) walked out of WWE in May of 2022, reportedly due to creative issues. Mercedes has since returned to action in Japan and was quick to challenge for the title. She won the IWGP Women's Championship from KAIRI earlier this year but recently lost it. Trinity, on the other hand, has not given any updates on her return but has shown continuous support towards Moné.

Due to Mercedes' run in Japan, many fans speculated that the former SmackDown Women's Champion could also follow in her footsteps. Although this is a possibility, it might occur anytime soon. Trinity even shut down a recent report claiming NJPW "was interested" in her but felt like she would cost too much.

Although Trinity Fatu probably won't be in NJPW anytime soon, she was reportedly spotted backstage at GCW this weekend. Although her appearance at Game Changer Wrestling is still unknown and if it marks an in-ring return, she recently posted a training video with former WWE superstar Kalisto (aka Samuray Del Sol).

The 35-year-old may have left the Stamford-based promotion, but her ties with the company have not completely diminished. Aside from her friends still being in WWE, even her husband, Bloodline member Jimmy Uso, is still there.

What kind of relationship did Trinity Fatu have with The Bloodline in WWE?

Due to the former SmackDown Women's Champion's relationship with Jimmy Uso, it is understandable why she would be pretty close with The Usos. However, it looks like her closeness extends to the rest of The Bloodline.

In a past interview with Inside the Ropes, former WWE star Naomi revealed that she was always with The Bloodline and even considers it "a little weird" that she is not part of the stable. She added that joining the group definitely interested her, but it should be done at the right time.

"It is a little weird that I’m not in it [The Bloodline] because I’m always there with them. I’m always there, I’m always around, I’m always, you know, annoying them so, maybe later down the road or maybe there’s somewhere for me to come in with the boys, with Jon and Josh [Jimmy & Jey Uso], who knows? But definitely something I would look forward to. I would want it to be the right time, you know?"

It remains to be seen when fans will see Trinity back in the ring once more and if she will eventually be added to The Bloodline in the future.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes