Will Gunther finally lose his title on WWE SmackDown tonight? Ex-official hints at the answer

Scheduled for tonight's WWE SmackDown is another challenger for Gunther in his historic title reign. Fresh off a stellar Fatal Four-Way victory, Madcap Moss will stand toe-to-toe against The Ring General. He poses a huge threat and a former WWE official gave his honest take on the upcoming title match.

Jimmy Korderas has been a pro wrestling referee since 1985. He joined WWE in 1987 and served in the promotion for over two decades. Despite his retirement in 2009 due to health issues, Jimmy still follows wrestling and keeps himself updated on the weekly action.

Madcap Moss is exuding confidence going into his Intercontinental Championship Match against Gunther on WWE SmackDown tonight. Jimmy Korderas believes their match will be entertaining, but he is skeptical of the fact that Moss will end Gunther's reign of terror.

During the latest Reffin Rant, Korderas appreciated that Madcap Moss has got a title match to gain the crowd's attention. However, he feels Moss isn't as realistic a threat to the reigning Intercontinental Champion as compared to the other superstars he defeated to earn the title shot, namely Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar.

“I don’t think going into this match that anybody believes that Madcap Moss has a chance of winning this match, so I don't think there’s the interest there that you could have had with any other of the three contenders, in my opinion.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

A majority of fans also shared Jimmy's opinion. Moss hasn't featured much on television, so nobody knows what to expect from him. On that basis, ending The Ring General's title reign would seem like a long shot.

Meanwhile, The Ring General boasts some solid wins on big stages. The WWE Universe knows the potential he brings to the table and that he is the future of the wrestling business. Madcap Moss will probably lose on the next WWE SmackDown but not before being uplifted by the champion's performance.

How long has WWE SmackDown Superstar Gunther been the Intercontinental Champion?

Gunther captured the Intercontinental Title on the June 10 episode of WWE SmackDown last year by defeating Ricochet. Since then, he has had banger after banger bouts with the likes of Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Braun Strowman.

On February 9, WWE hallmarked the 35-year old megastar as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the 21st century. He surpassed Shelton Benjamin's reign of 244 days. The Ring General has now held the title for over 250 days.

The Honky Tonk Man holds the record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign of all time at 454 days. Will Gunther establish himself as the No.1 Intercontinental Champ going forward? Time will tell.

