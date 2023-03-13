Will Hasbulla be at WWE WrestleMania 39? Major hint dropped 

WWE WrestleMania 39, aka WrestleMania Hollywood, is just around the corner. The event is scheduled to air live from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1& 2. While the match card for the premium live event looks stacked, the company could have a few celebrities and well-known personalities on board for The Show of Shows.

One such name that could feature at the biggest WWE event of the year is social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov. BT Sport, WWE's UK broadcast home, recently took to Twitter to tease the 20-year-old's appearance at WrestleMania Hollywood. In their tweet, BT Sports posted a picture of Hasbulla with the WWE Heavyweight Championship.

Magomedov became one of the world's most well-known personalities after several of his TikTok videos went viral on the internet. With over six million followers on Instagram, Hasbulla enjoys a massive fan following. Hence, WWE could have him on board for WrestleMania Hollywood to grab a lot of eyeballs.

The youngster has made several appearances at UFC events and is known as "Mini Khabib" - a moniker given to him by fans after he replicated former UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's iconic weigh-in. It wouldn't be surprising if WWE gets Hasbulla on board for WrestleMania 39.

What else is in store for WWE WrestleMania 39?

WWE has so far announced seven matches for WrestleMania Hollywood. Fans can expect the sports entertainment juggernaut to complete the match card for the premium live event in the coming weeks. While Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley.

Furthermore, Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar vs. Omos, John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship, and Lita, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag match have also been announced for WrestleMania 39.

On another note, rumors of potential returns of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock at the biggest WWE event have also been making rounds for quite some time now. Hence, it would not be surprising if the company decides to have the duo make an appearance at the event to boost viewership.

