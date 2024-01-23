Will Hulk Hogan actually return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Chances explored after his tease

Hulk Hogan is an absolute legend in both WWE and pro wrestling. He helped build the industry into what it is today. He often has people talking for better or for worse.

The Hulkster is on the lips of many fans once again following WWE Monday Night RAW. A video highlighting 40 years of Hulkamania during the red brand's latest episode aired. The package featured Hogan discussing the modern product, including the 2024 Royal Rumble.

While Hulk mentioned several potential candidates who could win both the Men's & Women's Royal Rumble Matches, he also teased a possible return. Some fans are curious if the legendary champion will be appearing in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Realistically, this is not going to happen.

While Hogan is an icon, he has been retired for over a decade. His last bout was in 2012, and his last match in WWE was in 2006. Even if he believes that Hulkamania can run wild for one more match, doctors likely won't clear him.

Beyond that, The Hulkster has had more than his fair share of controversies. Triple H would likely want to avoid the negative publicity of bringing Hogan back to television in any physical role or a major spot.

Things heated up for the Men's Royal Rumble Match on WWE RAW

While Hulk Hogan is unlikely to appear in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, the bout is still highly anticipated. Fans love the stipulation, but the build towards this year's contest has been exceptionally entertaining.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW had a particularly exciting confrontation. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk went face-to-face in the ring for the first time since they returned to WWE, and the segment did not disappoint.

The two men initially emphasized their friendship and mutual respect for one another, but it became heated as they repeatedly upped the ante. Their words nearly led to a physical confrontation after a shoulder bump and subsequent staredown.

Ultimately, Punk and Rhodes want to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, but only one man can do so. With 28 other stars set to compete in the bout, the winner of this year's contest will only be determined on Saturday's Premium Live Event.

