Will Jacob Fatu show up on WWE SmackDown this week to confront Solo Sikoa?

The Bloodline remains the most interesting part of WWE and professional wrestling as a whole in the eyes of many fans. The likes of Roman Reigns, The Rock, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn have managed to captivate the audience time and time again over the past several years.

Now, the WWE faction is going through some major changes and the audience is once again hooked. With The Rock and Roman Reigns away, Jimmy Uso has been kicked out of the faction and Solo Sikoa is now seemingly in charge. He also brought in Tama Tonga to be part of the stable.

There has been speculation that Tama Tonga wouldn't be the only addition to the group. Rumors had been floating around indicating that Jacob Fatu could appear on an upcoming show, likely to confront Solo and then join the stable. According to recent reports, however, that is not happening and Jacob won't be debuting on SmackDown.

Jacob Fatu is one of the hottest free agents in the world, or was, as WWE has allegedly signed him to a deal already. There was hope that he'd join this new Bloodline, which still may happen, but it appears that the move won't take place this Friday if reports are to be believed.

The Bloodline angle is a slow builder, which is partially why it has been so successful for over three and a half years now. It may feel like a long wait, but fans will still seemingly get Fatu sooner or later.

The Bloodline saga will surely continue on WWE SmackDown even without Fatu

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be a big show even without a potential appearance from Jacob Fatu. The 2024 WWE Draft will start this Friday before continuing later on Monday.

Based on everything happening in recent weeks, The Bloodline saga will surely be continuing too. Almost every week sees a big step forward in the story, even if the moves seem relatively minor at first.

For example, the SmackDown after WrestleMania saw the debut of Tama Tonga, the removal of Jimmy Uso and the rise of Solo Sikoa. Meanwhile, last week was primarily about making Tama Tonga look dominant. His bloody beat down of Kevin Owens made Tonga look like a big star.

Obviously, Jacob Fatu would add another important layer to this ongoing story, but if the creative team isn't ready to bring him in, whatever they do will still likely serve a purpose to the greater story.

