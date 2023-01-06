Will Jake Paul wrestle in Logan Paul's absence?

Like his brother Logan Paul, Jake Paul is someone who is involved in the fighting business. The two made a significant impact in the boxing world, with Logan going one step further and becoming a WWE Superstar.

The YouTube Paul has impressed one and all since joining the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. He has maintained a 100% streak of producing bangers in the ring. From his WrestleMania tag team match against The Mysterios to the spot-filled masterclass against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, he has made believers out of the WWE Universe.

The Maverick is currently on the sidelines after picking up a serious injury. It is unclear as to how long he will be out, but fans are talking up the potential of his brother filling in for him. Jake appeared at WWE Crown Jewel to help out, and he wouldn't be too bad in the ring.

There is nothing to suggest that Jake Paul will be joining WWE. However, Logan Paul did mention in an interview that it was only a matter of time before his brother made the jump to W. If that is the case, WWE should pull the trigger now and have another major name lined up for WrestleMania season. He has already appeared on the product once and has the tools to succeed.

Logan Paul's thoughts on Jake Paul joining WWE

Logan Paul is extremely close with his brother Jake. The two siblings have taken over the fighting world with their exploits. With Logan associating himself with WWE, he gave his thoughts on Jake joining him, stating that it was almost a certainty.

"Truthfully, I think it’s (Jake's WWE debut) an inevitable (sic). I mean, I’m biased but I think what we’re doing is incredibly exciting. At least for me personally, it is incredibly exciting. I often try to separate me as the entertainer and me as a consumer. And if I were watching two brothers take over — and I use that word intentionally — take over two highly entertaining sports, boxing and wrestling, in a way that has never been done before, my curiosity would be piqued....I think Jake’s crossover into the WWE is inevitable." [H/T 411 Mania]

Jake Paul is a household name at this moment in time like The Maverick. He could bring his boxing credentials to the wrestling ring and put many eyeballs on the product,

