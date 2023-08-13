Will Jey Uso use 35-year-old star for payback against Jimmy Uso? Exploring potential return

In a completely unexpected twist of events, Jey Uso told the WWE Universe that he’s quitting the company. This incident occurred on the August 11, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown, and fans are still trying to process the news.

However, it’s unlikely that Jey will actually leave the promotion without avenging himself against Jimmy Uso’s betrayal at SummerSlam 2023. In fact, fans were expecting to see Jimmy vs. Jey at WrestleMania 40. Hence, this development comes across as rather bizarre.

Undoubtedly, Jimmy Uso’s betrayal at SummerSlam 2023 was not well-received by the fans, and they want Main Event Jey Uso to rise against the injustice. It’s possible the storyline will become more focused on Jey and Jimmy Uso by involving former WWE Superstar and Jimmy Uso’s wife, Naomi.

However, the creative direction can align her with Jey rather than Jimmy Uso to create chaos and drama, and adding even more controversial chapters to The Bloodline Saga.

Furthermore, if Naomi returns to WWE to side with Jey, it’ll open the gates for other female wrestlers to become a part of the storyline by taking sides. The battle may turn into a full-fledged war!

Jimmy Uso explained why he betrayed Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023

An explanation was necessary considering Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns after The Tribal Chief sent Jimmy Uso to the hospital.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns was trying to thank Jimmy Uso for his actions, but Jimmy made it clear that his betrayal had nothing to do with The Tribal Chief.

He addressed Jey and revealed that winning The Tribal Combat would have turned him into a corrupt leader like Roman Reigns. Jimmy Uso’s intentions were to save his brother from letting power succumb him and have him turn into a tyrant.

As pure as his intentions may be, Jey didn’t think the reason was good enough. Before the show ended, Uso took down the entire Bloodline before quitting WWE!

