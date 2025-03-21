Will John Cena appear on WWE SmackDown in Bologna, Italy, tonight?

John Cena kicked off Monday Night RAW in Brussels, Belgium. He had an intense face-off with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes nearly a month before their title match at WrestleMania 41.

It was the first time the two rivals met after what happened at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where The Cenation Leader turned heel after two decades and joined forces with The Rock against The American Nightmare.

After his appearance on RAW, there was a debate on whether the 16-time World Champion would be in Bologna, Italy, for the March 21 episode of SmackDown. However, John Cena will not be part of the show on Friday night, as his next appearance will be on RAW next Monday, March 24, in Glasgow, Scotland.

It is also unclear whether he will make any appearances on SmackDown during the Road to WrestleMania, as he is scheduled to appear on RAW again on Monday, March 31, in London, England, when the European Tour will end.

WWE legend opens up about John Cena's promo on RAW

Bully Ray appeared on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio and opened up about John Cena's promo on RAW this past Monday.

The WWE legend praised The Cenation Leader for the way he managed his first appearance following his heel turn and also commented on the crowd's reaction.

“Cena’s ability to play the puppeteer and take that crowd through a gambit of emotion. He ran everybody up and down that emotional rollercoaster…They hated that man from the first note of his song. They hated that man when they saw him. They hated that man when he walked to the ring. They hated that man when he was standing in the ring. They hated that man when he was talking. They hated that man as he continued to talk. And then? Every single word he was speaking started to resonate, and they started to hate a little bit less," Bully Ray said. [H/T 411 Mania]

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what happens on Monday when John Cena returns to RAW, even though the expectation is that he will likely get booed again.

