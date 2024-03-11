Will John Cena return to WWE for WrestleMania 40? What we know amid his Oscars debacle

John Cena took “You Can’t See Me” too seriously and stepped on stage during the Oscars without any clothes, but we could see him! It was a hilarious stint by Cena and Jimmy Kimmel, and the audience present thoroughly enjoyed it.

While Cena is thriving in Hollywood, the WWE Universe continues to await his presence. Interestingly, WWE is planning to make WrestleMania 40 the biggest show in the event’s history. Keeping that in mind, there’s a possibility that The Champ will be present at the upcoming Show of Shows.

If The Champ is to get involved at WrestleMania 40, it’ll not be anything high risk. Mostly, it’ll be a storyline and since it’s The Champ, it should be with The Rock and Cody Rhodes. Considering The Rock passed the torch to John Cena, it’ll be quite interesting to watch Cena come back in support of The American Nightmare.

Roman Reigns and The Rock are taking on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso can still get involved to ensure The Bloodline wins. To ensure Rhodes and Rollins get a fair shot at victory, Cena can show up ringside to keep Sikoa and Uso in check.

He doesn’t need to get involved in a full-fledged brawl, but he can smash Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso against the barricades or steel steps, and possibly have a stare-down with The Rock.

The Champ has made a couple of references to The Rock and The Bloodline story via his cryptic Instagram posts. There’s a chance this might happen!

Keeping The Bloodline aside, John Cena can even have an in-ring promo with CM Punk. Their combined star power in the ring will have an excellent impact on the show.

John Cena made an excellent joke about his catchphrase

We started this article with “You can’t see me”, and it seems a good route to take for ending it.

Well, here’s what happened when John Cena sat down for an interview with MTV about his latest movie, Ricky Stanicky.

During the interview, The Cenation Leader was asked if he had ever lied about anything and he made a joke about his catchphrase by claiming that people can’t see him.

"All the time. I don't think there's an ounce of truth in anything I've said. Ever. I'm living a lie. I'm living a whole lie. I think I'm visible. I think people can see me. They can't.”

John Cena has been promoting Ricky Stanicky heavily, and even opened an OnlyFans account as part of the same promotion!

