Will Kevin Nash attend WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary?

Several legends are set to appear for next week's special WWE RAW 30th Anniversary episode. Meanwhile, fans are speculating if Kevin Nash will show up on the momentous occasion.

Nash is one of the few superstars placed in the Hall of Fame twice. He was a star in both WCW and WWE. The legend is also well-known for his time as a singles competitor and a member of the nWo. However, his participation in the January 23 episode of RAW seems unlikely.

During this week's broadcast, it was announced that the likes of The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Road Dogg, Teddy Long, Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Kurt Angle, and The Bella Twins are set to make an appearance. Another star scheduled to appear is Nash's The Kliq/nWo stablemate X-Pac.

Another set of WWE legends that is reportedly set to appear includes Rikishi and Samu Anoa'i. They will most probably be a part of Roman Reigns' acknowledgement ceremony, along with the rest of The Bloodline.

Unfortunately, it looks like an appearance for Kevin Nash at WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary is not going to happen as there is no announcement. Still, the promotion might change its plans and have the Hall of Famer show up on January 23.

Kevin Nash might be absent, but another nWo member might be present at WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary show

The January 23 episode of the red brand will truly be nostalgic for some fans and will remain action-packed due to the matches on offer. Meanwhile, it looks like another notable superstar might show up after all.

On the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair confirmed which WWE veterans will appear on the special episode. One person he named that wasn't announced in the lineup was nWo member and fellow Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

"[Are there any surprises you expect to see there?] Not that I know of. I talked to 'Taker. I know Steve [Austin] can't come. Hulkamania is coming. He confirmed to me last night he's coming. Yeah, it will be fun. It's always fun seeing the guys," The Nature Boy said.

It remains to be seen if Kevin Nash and other WWE legends will be added to WWE RAW's 30th Anniversary show. For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see until the event happens.

