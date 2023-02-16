Will Kevin Owens ever return to WWE? Explaining his absence from the ring

Kevin Owens' whereabouts are unknown since he was brutalized by The Bloodline at the WWE Royal Rumble event. Although KO failed in his mission to dethrone Roman Reigns, he did influence a change of heart in his longtime best friend Sami Zayn.

After Zayn shockingly turned on The Tribal Chief, he was subjected to an onslaught by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. However, Jey Uso refrained from joining and turned his back on his Samoan brothers, exiting the arena. The live segment ended with both Sami and Owens lying battered in the ring.

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has long been rumored to team up with Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39, but his sudden disappearance from TV has become a concern. Thanks to a fan in attendance, a short footage from the Rumble event showcased what happened after the show went off the air. Some major conclusions could be made based on that.

In the video, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were being tended to by the officials while the crowd cheered for the duo. WWE has done a magnificent job in leaving Owens' future up to assumptions: he may either be kayfabe injured or plotting a strong comeback.

pau @316REIGNS the way kevin rolled over to sami MY HEART the way kevin rolled over to sami MY HEART https://t.co/7kRf3AcvqE

There have been no reports by WWE on Kevin Owens' speculated injury. This highly indicates a spectacular return is on the cards.

How could WWE book Kevin Owens' return?

The Prizefighter could return after the Elimination Chamber event. His arc with Roman Reigns is over, and it would be unwise to steal the spotlight from Sami Zayn following his defeat.

Kevin Owens could also play a surprise interference in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match at the Chamber. Aiding Sami in his fight against Reigns, he may also crop up to even the odds whenever a Bloodline member like Soloa Sikoa or Paul Heyman tries to play dirty tactics.

A no result is a highly possible outcome for the upcoming world title bout. It would pave the way for some grand plans at 'Mania. Eventually, Cody Rhodes could join the babyfaces and even establish them as his team. The American Nightmare gave an electrifying promo on WWE RAW, motivating Sami Zayn for his herculean goal of defeating Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber this Saturday.

The Tribal Chief is unfazed by the competition, though. He recently reacted to the RAW segment with some daring words of his own. More on that here.

