Will Mike Tyson make his WWE return at WrestleMania 40? Exploring why he should come back

WrestleMania 40 is already shaping towards becoming one of the greatest Manias in the past few years. This year, the Biggest Show of the Year already has showdowns like Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre & more official in its card. However, recently, a slight assumption has arisen about the surprise appearance of Mike Tyson again in the Stamford-based promotion for this mega event.

This potential belief arises after the recent massive announcement of a clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson for Saturday, July 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With being one of the biggest boxing fights in history, WWE might try to utilize this anticipation for WrestleMania 40 by having an altercation between Paul and Tyson.

This scenario could unfold if Jake Paul decides to aid his brother Logan Paul in his WrestleMania match. The distraction from Jake might lead to the arrival of Mike Tyson at this Premium Live event to even the odds and eliminate the Problem Child.

This angle will not only help Triple H's promotion to create a memorable WrestleMania moment but will also help generate significant buzz for the clash of Jake vs. Mike, which will take place almost three months after Mania 40.

John Cena seemingly confirmed WrestleMania 40 appearance

The presence of John Cena at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All is indeed one of the major questions among the fans. Last year, the 16x World Champion tussled against Austin Theory in a United States Championship match but unfortunately fell short in this title bout. However, talking about WrestleMania 40, the recent statements from the Cenation Leader seemingly confirm his presence at the Shows of the Shows.

In his latest two interviews, Cena revealed that he is crossing his fingers and hopes to participate in this mega show. Moreover, during an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, John Cena disclosed that he would be free on the day of Mania, which many fans believed almost confirmed his participation in the PLE. Cena stated:

"I know exactly where it is. I'm free that day. I'm just saying." (3:19-3:26)

You can check the full episode below:

The addition of the Cenation Leader will undoubtedly add an extra layer of anticipation to WrestleMania 40. However, now only time will tell whether Cena's presence will come to fruition or not at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

