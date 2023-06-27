Will there be a Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 40? Only one WWE Superstar can pull it off!

With this year's Money in the Bank PLE getting closer, the WWE Universe is excited about the Men's and Women's Ladder Matches. While many are excited to witness the high-flying action, there is also a question of whether the winner of the MITB Ladder Match will cash in at WrestleMania 40.

To answer that question, among every superstar who will take part in the ladder matches, Becky Lynch seems the biggest favorite to cash in her contract at WrestleMania 40 if she wins. Among all competitors, male or female, Lynch seems to be the one who is most likely to be in a world title scenario.

Also, a match between Lynch and Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 would be huge for the company. And if the Irish wrestler wins this potential match, it would make her run parallel with her husband, Seth Rollins, who is the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

While this scenario seems interesting, Lynch will have to face heavy competition at Money in the Bank. Among all her fellow participants, The Man would be most interested in meeting Trish Stratus inside the ring at the PLE.

Becky Lynch unintentionally helped Trish Stratus qualify for Money in the Bank

With Zoey Stark qualifying for Money in the Bank 2023, all eyes were on her mentor Trish Stratus. To secure qualification for the PLE, Stratus had to face Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match last week on RAW. In what seemed a difficult test, Stratus managed to pass with flying colors.

While Stratus found trouble early on, the night ended in terrible fashion for Raquel Rodriguez. During the match, Becky Lynch interfered and attacked Zoey Stark. However, during all this, she also made unintentional contact with Trish Stratus, which led to the latter winning via disqualification.

While Lynch seemed to sincerely regret her actions, she later revealed that she was happy she could face Stratus at Money in the Bank. At the PLE, it will be interesting to see these two women compete.

WWE is reportedly set to make history with this year's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

On July 1st, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England, the WWE Universe will witness top-tier action when some of the most talented men and women compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. Like every year, fans are excited to see who will walk out as winners.

But even more exciting is finding out whether the potential cash-ins after winning the briefcases will be successful or not. While reports claim that the men's cash-in will be successful, the same can't be said for the winner of the Women's Ladder Match.

Xero News @NewsXero The mens cash in this year will be successful.



(If plans dont get changed this could be at Summerslam)



Atm plans have the womens being a failed cash in. The mens cash in this year will be successful.(If plans dont get changed this could be at Summerslam)Atm plans have the womens being a failed cash in.

Last year, Liv Morgan won the Women's MITB Ladder Match. After winning the prestigious contract, she cashed it in on an injured Ronda Rousey and became the SmackDown Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see if WWE chooses to go ahead with a failed cash in this time.

