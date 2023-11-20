Will Randy Orton defeat Roman Reigns once he returns? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton vs Roman Reigns is a match that many fans have seen in the past, but would always be an exciting affair to witness. The latter has been untouchable since becoming The Tribal Chief, and despite the hype of The Viper, he could still come up short against Roman.

The Viper has been out of action since May 2022. He and Matt Riddle failed to defend and unify the RAW Tag Team Championship against The Usos SmackDown Tag Team titles. To rub salt in the wound, RK-Bro was also subjected to a post-match attack against The Bloodline. Despite the history and bad blood for a Randy Orton vs Roman Reigns match-up, the latter may remain undefeated once they meet again.

It was recently reported by Fightful that Randy Orton could return soon, this was reported after he was seen returning to the Performance Center. However, they denied that he would immediately be placed in a title picture upon his return.

It was also previously reported that Roman Reigns was supposed to feud with Randy in last year's SummerSlam if it wasn't for the latter's injury. However, he was replaced by Brock Lesnar. With this in mind, it's possible that The Viper could face The Tribal Chief once the former returns, but there's no indication that he will be successful in his quest.

Why does a former WWE manager think Randy Orton vs Roman Reigns will work?

The aftermath of the Tag Team Championship Unification match

The Tribal Chief has faced countless superstars since winning the Universal Championship in 2020. None of them successfully claimed the title, but Dutch Mantell believes The Viper is the most believable opponent.

While on a previous episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared that he believes Randy Orton is the most believable person to defeat Roman Reigns. The former WWE manager explained that THe Viper could easily hook the audience with one solid promo.

"A guy that I think they may have one big run with, again, against Roman Reigns, would be Randy," stated Dutch Mantell. "Don't you think? I think he can give you an interview that would; he would walk the people in. And I think it would be a hell of a match, and the people, I think they seriously believe he can beat Roman. That's something we hadn't even thought of."

What is the status of Roman Reigns and Randy Orton for WWE Survivor Series 2023?

The Tribal Chief is not scheduled for the final PLE of WWE in 2023, he last performed at Crown Jewel earlier this month. On the other hand, it has been reported that The Viper could make a surprise return for the event.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what will happen with Orton and Reigns once they meet again.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.