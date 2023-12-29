Will Rhea Ripley's soon-to-be husband return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the chances

Rhea Ripley's soon-to-be husband, Buddy Matthews, is a wrestler like her. However, they are currently performing in different wrestling companies, which wasn't always the case. While there may be interest in seeing the couple together in the same company again, it may not happen for a while.

Buddy Matthews was previously known as Buddy Murphy in WWE. He was released from his contract in 2021. He signed with AEW the following year and joined the House of Black. Fans have since wanted to see him return to the Stamford-based promotion after Triple H took over, but his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion may prevent him from joining Rhea Ripley.

Buddy Matthews' AEW contract is reportedly set for five years, which he signed in 2022. With this in mind, his deal with his current company won't end until around 2027 or if he asks for a release. There were previous reports that the Stamford-based promotion contacted him while in AEW when Triple H became head of creative, but nothing has come to fruition.

Previous reports also stated that Buddy wanted to leave All Elite Wrestling and jump ship to WWE. However, Matthews denied this by tweeting a gif that said "fake." This shows that the 35-year-old may not also be interested in switching companies at this moment.

Rhea and Buddy shared news of their engagement in August of this year after announcing they were in a relationship a year before. However, in WWE, her on-screen partner is Dominik Mysterio.

Is Rhea Ripley confident her future husband will join her in WWE again?

Rhea with her on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio

While current circumstances regarding Buddy's AEW contract suggest that he won't show up at Royal Rumble 2024, his future wife is confident it might still happen.

While talking with Gery Roif, Rhea Ripley shared that seeing Buddy back in WWE might happen, especially if she convinces him enough. However, she is currently content with her time in The Judgment Day.

"Ohh, Maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen,"

What does Buddy Matthews think of Rhea Ripley's pairing with Dominik Mysterio?

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Rhea shared that when she's working, Dominik is her partner. Despite this, she explained that Buddy understands her pairing with Dom.

It would be interesting to see if Buddy will ever return to WWE in the future.