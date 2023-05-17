Will Roman Reigns complete 1000 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Night of Champions 2023?

Roman Reigns is one of the stars slated to appear for Night of Champions 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. However, he will not put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Since The Tribal Chief may not be defending his titles at the upcoming event, he is looking to hit a major milestone.

After The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania Night One, they have tried their best to reclaim it but to no avail. Due to this, Roman Reigns decided to get the job done himself.

On a previous episode of SmackDown, The Head of the Table shared that he and Solo Sikoa will challenge Owens and Zayn at Night of Champions instead. For those unaware, Roman Reigns will hit 1000 days as Universal Champion on May 27, 2023, the exact day of the upcoming Saudi Arabia premium live event.

With this in mind, The Tribal Chief won't hit 1000 days as Undisputed Champion but as the Universal title holder instead.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns could simultaneously hold FOUR titles with a win at Night Of Champions 🤯 Roman Reigns could simultaneously hold FOUR titles with a win at Night Of Champions 🤯🏆 https://t.co/vFUihtudKI

Reigns won the WWE title from Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 39 and has been the WWE Champion for 409 days.

Possible plans for Roman Reigns after WWE Night of Champions 2023

Some fans have already entertained the idea of The Tribal Chief possibly holding four championships simultaneously after WWE Night of Champions 2023. However, his reported schedule after the premium live event might be a clue about the result of the upcoming match.

According to Xero News, The Head of the Table will be going on a hiatus after SummerSlam but might still make minimal appearances. The report also stated that he will return to a full-time schedule around next year's Royal Rumble until WrestleMania 40. Still, it should be noted that he is also advertised for the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in the United Kingdom in July.

In that context, if Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns are indeed successful at Night of Champions, then their run as tag team champions won't be that long if the latter is going on a hiatus. On the other hand, there is also the option that they won't be victorious.

Despite this, it will definitely be interesting to see how the upcoming title match will play out and who will emerge victorious, and additionally, how the result of the tag team championship match will affect the future of The Bloodline.

