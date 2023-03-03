Will Roman Reigns confront Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown tonight? Massive implications for The Bloodline

Jey Uso has avoided Roman Reigns like the plague on WWE SmackDown. His actions at the Elimination Chamber have further strained his relationship with The Head of the Table. The game of cat and mouse is compelling, but it won't last long.

Last week, the Right Hand Man of The Bloodline watched his brother Jimmy getting planted by a Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn. He didn't bother to choose a side, neither pursuing Sami nor acknowledging the beatdown. Jey's internal struggle is now on the forefront of The Bloodline's implosion story.

Jey Uso better be coming up with concrete answers for Roman Reigns on tonight's WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief is scheduled for a promo segment alongside his WrestleMania opponent, Cody Rhodes. Also advertised for the show are the 'consequences in store' for Jey during a potential confrontation with Reigns.

Sami Zayn was tormented with constant tests of faith due to Jey Uso. Karma may backfire on the tag team champion as he would supposedly need to prove his allegiance to Roman Reigns on the upcoming WWE SmackDown. A beatdown on Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn, the two threats to Reigns' glory, will be the perfect loyalty test.

Jey may finally be forced to take a side. To facilitate the WrestleMania program, he would probably side with his Samoan cousin. It will then be clear that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are rushing in to capture the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

D-Von Dudley praised The Bloodline members Jey Uso and Roman Reigns for their apex work on WWE SmackDown

A part of the Dudley Boyz, D-Von Dudley recollected working with The Usos while speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling. He believes that the tag champs, along with Roman Reigns and other members of The Bloodline, deserve an Emmy Award for their exceptional roleplay and performances in WWE.

"I say everyone in that storyline should get it (an Emmy Award), including right after Roman; it's gotta be Jey Uso. I mean, the stuff Usos are right now doing is tremendous, and I remember being a producer with WWE; I was like the main producer at the time with The Usos and The New Day."

While Jey and Jimmy Uso are close to crossing the 600 day mark as tag team champions, Roman Reigns is on the brink of a more historic feat. If the Tribal Chief manages to somehow 'end' Cody Rhodes' story at WrestleMania 39, he would notch 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

