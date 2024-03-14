Will Roman Reigns implement a secret plan at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the potential angle 

At WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns has a lot at stake. While defending his gold against Cody Rhodes is a challenge in itself, he also has to ensure that he and The Rock win on Night One so that Bloodline Rules can be enforced. If The Tribal Chief and Rocky fail to win, the former will be without The Bloodline in his match against Rhodes.

An outcome like that would be terrible for The Bloodline leader. However, there is a chance that even if Roman Reigns and The Great One lose on Night One, the former might still be able to receive help in his match against The American Nightmare. SmackDown Superstars Austin Theory and Grayson Waller could come to the aid of Reigns.

Before Elimination Chamber: Perth, Waller was seen talking to Roman Reigns. However, the details of the conversation remain unknown to date. For all one knows, Reigns might have formulated a plan for the duo to protect him in emergencies.

Therefore, it won't be surprising to see Waller and Theory interfere in the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on Night Two. While the angle is speculative, Reigns could pull off something like this to stay champion.

WWE legend says Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns can lead to a new story for him

When Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 last year, several WWE fans were left disappointed. The only thing that kept them sane in this period was the fact that Rhodes could finish his story at 'Mania 40. While he does have the chance to do the same, a legend recently made an interesting comment.

Per Mark Henry, Cody Rhodes could finish his story at this year's Show of Shows. However, he added that his story could end with a loss to Reigns, leading to a new story against The Rock. On the Busted Open podcast, Henry said:

"Cody can win this and go on, or Cody can lose, and maybe he don't [sic] have a shot at The Tribal Chief, but maybe [he] has a new story versus The Rock. So, it's not like he's gonna go away. Cody's not gonna go away. There's gonna be an ending, whether it's positive or negative. We're gonna get an ending. The story will be finished. They didn't give you the answer." [14:00 - 14:38]

If something like this happens and Cody Rhodes does end up losing to Reigns, one can only imagine how fans would react. However, given WWE has been unpredictable in recent times, this outcome can't be ruled out.