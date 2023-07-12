Will Roman Reigns be on SmackDown this week?

Roman Reigns has carved his path to become one of the biggest names in WWE in the modern era. With each passing day, The Tribal Chief has been surpassing records and establishing his dominance. However, Reigns' prodigious success puts him in the most elite position, allowing him only to make rare appearances on WWE television.

With The Bloodline saga reaching its crest, fans have been wondering whether Roman will appear on this week's episode of SmackDown to fuel his rivalry with The Usos. WWE released a list of the dates where Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on the shows in the month of July. Unfortunately, The Tribal Chief won't make his presence felt on the July 14 episode of SmackDown.

With Roman's limited appearances, WWE has been trying its best to fuel the ongoing rivalry to the utmost. The ongoing conundrum between The Bloodline members is perhaps one of the most engrossing things currently on WWE television. With Reigns being the nucleus of it, many believe that his absence on the show puts a speed-breaker in the storyline.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is scheduled to appear on the July 21 episode of SmackDown to answer Jey Uso's challenge. He will also be part of the go-home edition of SmackDown before SummerSlam. Therefore, fans can expect complete drama unfolding in front of their very eyes one last time before they collide at Ford Field in Detroit.

Is Roman Reigns' championship in jeopardy?

Roman Reigns has been invincible ever since winning the Universal Championship in 2020. However, Jey Uso gave him a reality check when he conquered the indomitable streak and pinned The Tribal Chief after more than three years. It looks like Jey finally has his sights set on Roman's championship.

Last week on SmackDown, Jey Uso attacked Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa following Jimmy's brutal beatdown. While Reigns fled away, Jey kept on beating Sikoa. After the attack, Jey Uso picked up Roman's championship title, which was in the ring to hint at what he was coming after.

It looks like Roman Reigns' impregnable championship reign is in jeopardy, as his cousin has his eyes set on it. Jey will most likely challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion this week on SmackDown. It will culminate in a match at SummerSlam this year.

The Bloodline that has dominated WWE for almost three years will finally witness its end at SummerSlam. The last chapter of the saga will be written with bloodshed all over as the Samoan brother looks to reign supreme.

