Will Roman Reigns and The Rock miss WWE SmackDown from Uncasville tonight? Exploring what can happen in their absence

The Rock and Roman Reigns haven't been advertised for WWE SmackDown tonight, which will emanate from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. This is the penultimate episode of the blue show before WrestleMania 40 dawns upon us.

Now, just because a superstar isn't advertised for a show doesn't mean they can't show up. The element of surprise is a huge aspect of WWE. However, there is no reason for either of them to show up on SmackDown tonight. The Rock has already wreaked havoc on WWE RAW, and The Tribal Chief showed up on SmackDown just last week. Hence, there is minimal chance of them showing up on SmackDown tonight.

What can happen in their absence on WWE SmackDown?

First, WWE should make sure Cody Rhodes does not show up on tonight's SmackDown. As much as fans want him to come to the show and shred The Rock apart with a segment, The Brahma Bull brutally assaulted him on RAW. Hence, to keep the storyline intact, it doesn't make sense to have The American Nightmare show up.

He can instead show up on the April 1st episode of WWE RAW, for which The Rock is already advertised, and this time, have things go his way rather than The Brahma Bull's.

Second, with Rock and Reigns not present, Jimmy and Jey Uso can be present on the show. Jey can show up to confront Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa for trying to disrupt his match against Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW. The twins can add another layer to their brewing rivalry and even end the segment with a brawl between the Bloodline members and Jey Uso.

Finally, even though there is a minimal chance of The Rock or Roman Reigns showing up, The Tribal Chief could make a surprise appearance. The Rock worked his share of surprise appearances on WWE RAW. Now, Roman Reigns can follow suit and do the same on tonight's episode of SmackDown. It will help him come out from under Rock's shadow momentarily!

Roman Reigns had briefly considered retirement

In 2020, Roman Reigns had taken time off WWE TV because of COVID-19. He did not want to expose his weakened immune system to the virus and also had young children at home who were at-risk individuals as well.

During an interview with Forbes, Paul Heyman revealed that he was the Executive Director of RAW at the time and that Reigns had been drafted to SmackDown. He would often hear SmackDown producers and personnel wish for Reigns' return. When Heyman questioned whether anyone had spoken to him recently, he learned that Roman Reigns wasn't coming back and had retired.

The Wise Man added that The Tribal Chief returning to the ring and The Bloodline Saga accomplishing what it has is nothing short of a miracle!

