Will Sami Zayn fall prey to another Montreal Screwjob? Predicting Roman Reigns' plan for WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

The headliner of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn, could end in a controversial fashion. The location of their showdown as well as the history of both competitors raises many red flags for their upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship showdown.

The Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, is infamous for the Montreal Screwjob, which happened between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart in 1997. A screwjob occurs when events are out of a superstar’s control, such as an interference or change of plans causing them to lose, and shattering their trust whether real or kayfabe.

While a change of plans won’t happen, Sami Zayn may get betrayed by a close friend during his title match against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. The Great Liberator has developed a brotherly bond with Jey Uso, but that could come crashing down this Saturday. This is the original plan as per Dave Meltzer.

As fans pointed out, Jey Uso is highly conscious of his bloodline. It was one of the reasons why he doubted Zayn and apparently returned to tag with Jimmy Uso last week. Although he has massive respect for Sami, Jey may be forced to aid his Samoan cousin Roman Reigns when he is in trouble and close to losing at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Premium Live Event.

Some conspiracy theorists also believe that Reigns planned the ‘Sami Zayn’s betrayal’ scenario beforehand. Jey Uso could be acting as a false ally for Zayn. Moreover, The Tribal Chief denying Jimmy and Jey’s assistance is yet another trick to manipulate Zayn into thinking he has a chance against the weakened The Bloodline.

If Jey Uso does betray Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, the rumored WrestleMania plans will take shape. Zayn is expected to team up with Kevin Owens to take down The Usos at the Show of Shows and capture the tag team titles.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023: Roman Reigns holds a surreal record against Sami Zayn

Prior to the Elimination Chamber bout, Sami Zayn was given the opportunity to dethrone Roman Reigns on SmackDown. The match in December 2021 ended absurdly as Brock Lesnar attacked Zayn.

It was the first televised match between Roman and Sami. Interestingly, The Head of the Table has won all four matches against Zayn if the non-televised shows are included. Spoiling that record by defeating Reigns is a herculean task for the challenger, given the momentum that the undisputed champion is carrying.

Do you think Zayn will be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below.

